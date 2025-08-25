Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EX1T | ISIN: CA81728N1006 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.08.25 | 21:54
4,640 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 22:10 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Second Quarter 2025 Summary:

(Second quarter 2025 results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the comparable three-month period of 2024.)

  • Revenue grew by 16.2% to $9.7 million with gross margin of 66.1% versus revenue of $8.3 million with gross margin of 63.2%.
  • Net income of $1.2 million, a significant growth over prior year.
  • EBITDA increased by 34.6% to $1.1 million for an EBITDA margin of 11.8%, compared to $0.8 million and 10.2%, respectively.
  • Cash and short-term bank deposits as of June 30, 2025, increased to $21.9 million with no debt, compared with a cash and short-term bank deposits balance of $20.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Mr. Fabien Haubert, CEO of Senstar Technologies, stated, "Our second quarter results underscore the strength and resilience of Senstar's business model, driven by the successful execution of our growth strategy. We continue to deliver a powerful combination of revenue growth, margin expansion, and a steadily improving profit trajectory. With a sharp focus on innovation, we are making smart, strategic investments in technology that address the rising global need for intelligent security solutions. By differentiating through integrated hardware and software innovation, Senstar is positioned to drive long-term value for our stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.7 million, an increase of 16.2% compared with $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter gross profit was $6.4 million, or 66.1% gross margin, compared with $5.2 million, or 63.2% gross margin, in the year ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to strong cost controls and a well-balanced product mix.

Operating expenses were $5.4 million, an increase of 18% compared to the prior year's second quarter operating expenses of $4.6 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to nonrecurring administrative costs associated with finalizing the corporate redomiciling to Canada, in addition to increased headcount of key personnel and targeted selling spend in core growth verticals.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago period. The improvement is primarily attributable to increased revenue and gross margin expansion.

Financial expense $330,000 compared to financial income of $103,000 in the second quarter last year.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million versus $846,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.05 per share compared to $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $21.9 million, or $0.94 per share as of June 30, 2025, compared with $20.6 million, or $0.88 per share, at December 31, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call later today, August 25, 2025. The call will begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13754422.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1725017&tp_key=7954425e56

Replay Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13754422

About Senstar Technologies Corporation

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario), which we refer to collectively as forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Senstar's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the effect of tariffs imposed by governments in countries in which we operate and those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Senstar's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by applicable law or regulation, Senstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information:

IR Contact:

Senstar Technologies Corporation

Hayden IR

Alicia Kelly

Kim Rogers

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director

[email protected]

[email protected]


+1-541-904-5075

-- Tables follow -

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months

Ended June 30,


Six Months

Ended June 30,


2025


2024

% change


2025


2024

% change

Revenue

9,654


8,306

16


18,102


15,817

14

Cost of revenue

3,274


3,059

7


6,049


6,091

(1)











Gross profit

6,380


5,247

22


12,053


9,726

24

Operating expenses:










Research and development, net

900


1,060

(15)


1,800


2,042

(12)

Selling and marketing

2,452


2,257

9


4,717


4,352

8

General and administrative

2,055


1,264

63


3,516


2,739

28

Total operating expenses

5,407


4,581

18


10,033


9,133

10











Operating income

973


666



2,020


593


Financial income (expenses), net

(330)


103



(61)


157












Income before income taxes

643


769



1,959


750












Taxes on income (tax benefits)

(581)


276



(284)


1,003












Net income (loss)

1,224


493



2,243


(253)
































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$0.05


$0.02



$0.10


($0.01)
































Weighted average number of shares used in computing
basic net income (loss) per share

23,328,191


23,309,987



23,327,426


23,309,987






















Weighted average number of shares used in computing
diluted net income (loss) per share

23,335,835


23,309,987



23,334,103


23,309,987
























SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS METRICS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)









Three Months

Ended June 30,



Six Months

Ended June 30,



2025

%


2024

%



2025

%


2024

%












Gross margin

66.1


63.2



66.6


61.5


Research and development, net as a % of revenues

9.3


12.8



9.9


12.9


Selling and marketing as a % of revenues

25.4


27.2



26.1


27.5


General and administrative as a % of revenues

21.3


15.2



19.4


17.3


Operating margin

10.1


8.0



11.2


3.7


Net margin

12.7


5.9



12.4


-



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months

Ended June 30,



Six Months

Ended June 30,


2025


2024



2025


2024










GAAP income (loss)

1,224


493



2,243


(253)

Less:









Financial income (expenses), net

(330)


103



(61)


157

Taxes on income (tax benefits)

(581)


276



(284)


1,003

Depreciation and amortization

(166)


(180)



(326)


(367)

EBITDA

1,139


846



2,346


960

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,


December 31,


2025


2024

CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$21,813


$20,466

Short-term bank deposits

126


111

Restricted cash and deposits

6


5

Trade receivables, net

9,085


10,306

Unbilled accounts receivable

256


228

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,078


2,161

Inventories

5,308


4,957





Total current assets

38,672


38,234





Long term ASSETS:








Deferred tax assets

1,216


1,158

Operating lease right-of-use assets

421


528





Total long-term assets

1,637


1,686





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

1,584


1,328





INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

317


468





GOODWILL

10,889


10,360





Total assets

$53,099


$52,076

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,


December 31,


2025


2024





CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Trade payables

$1,841


$2,689

Deferred revenues and customer advances

2,617


3,044

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,890


6,433

Short-term operating lease liabilities

229


254





Total current liabilities

8,577


12,420





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Deferred revenues

1,571


1,171

Deferred tax liabilities

554


443

Long-term operating lease liabilities

213


296

Other long-term liabilities

56


70





Total long-term liabilities

2,394


1,980









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Share Capital: Common shares - 39,748,000 shares authorized -




No par value, 23,331,653 and 23,326,653 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

37,693


37,377

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(363)


(980)

Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements)

9,718


8,442

Accumulated deficit

(4,920)


(7,163)





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

42,128


37,676





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$53,099


$52,076

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/3503459/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.