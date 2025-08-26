Strauss Group Ltd.: Strauss Group Reports Second Quarter & First Half 2025 Results: Operating Profit up 61% in the Quarter while Sales Grew 12% to NIS 3.1b

Brazil coffee JV more than doubled operating profit with sales growth of 33%, leading improvement in Group operating profit[1]

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS) reported its financial statements for the second quarter and first half of 2025, that ended June 30, 2025.

Shai Babad, CEO and President of Strauss Group: "In the second quarter, we continued our growth momentum across all our global activities. I would like to express my gratitude to our people for their dedication and sense of mission as we navigated ongoing challenges posed by the war in Israel and maintained business continuity during the conflict with Iran. Our coffee JV in Brazil continue to deliver strong results, with sustained growth and improved profitability. In Israel, we have maintained innovation within our core brands, and our water business continued to expand in Israel, China, and the UK. As part of the ongoing implementation of our group strategy, we continued to drive productivity initiatives and remain committed to generating new growth engines and innovation, both in Israel and globally."

Highlights [2] :

Strong growth in Strauss Group sales led by higher pricing in the Coffee International segment

Higher Group EBIT achieved mainly from the Coffee International segment and profitability improvement in the Health & Wellness segment

Strauss Israel: Higher sales and EBIT led by the Health & Wellness segment

Coffee International: Significant revenue and profit growth in international coffee operations, with marked improvement in Brazil

Lower Group Net Income due to higher financial expenses mainly due to Shekel appreciation and higher tax expenses due to profit mix

Aa1.il rating affirmed with upgraded outlook from Negative to Stable by Midroog (Moody's affiliate)

Successful expansion of bonds series F with net proceeds of NIS 461m, with high investor interest

Improved market share in most categories in the Group

Table 1. Financial Performance Summary (Non-GAAP): NIS million Q2-2025 Q2-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

H1-2025 H1-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Group Sales 3,073 2,754 11.5 % 15.5 %

6,063 5,343 13.5 % 18.1 % Gross Profit 868 841 3.2 % 5.9 %

1,649 1,715 -3.9 % -1.0 % Gross margin 28.3 % 30.5 %





27.2 % 32.1 %



Operating Profit (EBIT) 245 151 60.8 % 64.8 %

426 355 19.8 % 21.7 % EBIT margin 8.0 % 5.5 %





7.0 % 6.7 %



Net Income attributable to shareholders 80 83 -1.8 % 0.7 %

153 242 -36.7 % -35.7 % Net margin 2.6 % 3.0 %





2.5 % 4.5 %



EPS 0.69 0.71 -1.9 %



1.31 2.07 -36.7 %

EBITDA 349 262 32.4 %



631 580 8.6 %

EBITDA margin 11.3 % 9.6 %





10.4 % 10.9 %



Free Cash Flow -89 -119 25.0 % 14.7 %

-584 -397 -46.7 % -63.3 %

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

The Group's sales grew by approximately 11.5% to NIS 3.1 billion, with growth excluding FX of approximately 15.5%, y-o-y.

grew by approximately 11.5% to NIS 3.1 billion, with growth excluding FX of approximately 15.5%, y-o-y. Operating profit increased by approximately 60.8% to NIS 245 million, representing 8.0% of sales, in comparison to operating profit of approximately NIS 151 million, 5.5% of sales.

increased by approximately 60.8% to NIS 245 million, representing 8.0% of sales, in comparison to operating profit of approximately NIS 151 million, 5.5% of sales. Net profit attributable to shareholders declined by approximately 1.8% to NIS 80 million, 2.6% of sales, in comparison to profit of approximately NIS 83 million, 3.0% of sales.

attributable to shareholders declined by approximately 1.8% to NIS 80 million, 2.6% of sales, in comparison to profit of approximately NIS 83 million, 3.0% of sales. Negative free cash flow of NIS 89 million, compared to negative free cash flow of NIS 119 million.

First Half 2025 Financial Highlights:

The Group's sales grew by approximately 13.5% to NIS 6.1 billion, with growth excluding FX reaching approximately 18.1%.

grew by approximately 13.5% to NIS 6.1 billion, with growth excluding FX reaching approximately 18.1%. Operating profit increased by approximately 19.8% to NIS 426 million, representing 7.0% of sales, compared to profit of approximately NIS 355 million, 6.7% of sales.

increased by approximately 19.8% to NIS 426 million, representing 7.0% of sales, compared to profit of approximately NIS 355 million, 6.7% of sales. Net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by approximately 36.7% to NIS 153 million, representing 2.5% of sales, compared to profit of approximately NIS 242 million, 4.5% of sales.

attributable to shareholders decreased by approximately 36.7% to NIS 153 million, representing 2.5% of sales, compared to profit of approximately NIS 242 million, 4.5% of sales. Negative free cash flow of NIS 584 million, in comparison to negative free cash flow of NIS 397 million.

Segment Q2 & H1 Financial Highlights

Table 2. Sales Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP): NIS million Q2-2025 Q2-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

H1-2025 H1-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Group Sales 3,073 2,754 11.5 % 15.5 %

6,063 5,343 13.5 % 18.1 % Strauss Israel 1,319 1,212 8.9 % 8.9 %

2,715 2,521 7.7 % 7.7 % Health & Wellness 806 754 6.8 % N.M.

1,548 1,485 4.2 % N.M. Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionary) (2) 301 271 11.0 % N.M.

695 632 10.0 % N.M. Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) (2) 212 187 14.0 % N.M.

472 404 16.9 % N.M. Strauss International Coffee(2) 1,536 1,205 27.4 % 37.5 %

2,924 2,159 35.4 % 49.3 % Strauss Water(2) 218 210 3.9 % N.M.

424 403 5.3 % N.M. Other(3) 0 127





0 260



(1) The data presented in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties and/or the derivative is exercised; other net income and expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated otherwise. (2) Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) in Brazil (a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%)). (3) Comparative figures include the data for Sabra and Obela (based on 50%), which were sold during 2024. Note: Financial data were rounded to the nearest NIS million. Percentages changes were calculated based on the exact figures in NIS thousands. The figures for total International Dips & Spreads were derived from the exact figures for Sabra and Obela, in NIS thousands.

Table 3. Operating Profit Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP): NIS million Q2-2025 Q2-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

H1-2025 H1-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Group Operating Profit (EBIT) 245 151 60.8 % 64.8 %

426 355 19.8 % 21.7 % EBIT margin 8.0 % 5.5 %





7.0 % 6.7 %



Strauss Israel 135 99 37.1 % 37.1 %

248 250 -0.9 % -0.9 % EBIT margin 10.3 % 8.2 %





9.1 % 9.9 %



Health & Wellness 113 92 23.4 % N.M.

201 166 21.1 % N.M. EBIT margin 14.0 % 12.2 %





13.0 % 11.2 %



Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionary) (2) 1 -12 N.M. N.M.

-15 30 N.M. N.M. EBIT margin 0.5 % -4.1 %





-2.1 % 4.8 %



Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) (2) 21 19 14.7 % N.M.

62 54 15.3 % N.M. EBIT margin 10.1 % 10.1 %





13.2 % 13.4 %



Strauss International Coffee 102 61 67.0 % N.M.

157 99 58.2 % N.M. EBIT margin 6.7 % 5.1 %





5.4 % 4.6 %



Strauss Water 26 25 4.0 % N.M.

52 49 6.3 % N.M. EBIT margin 12.1 % 12.0 %





12.3 % 12.1 %



Other -18 -34 -43.7 % N.M.

-31 -43 -27.2 % N.M. EBIT margin N.M. -26.8 %





N.M. -16.5 %



(1) The data presented in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties and/or the derivative is exercised; other net income and expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated otherwise. (2) Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) in Brazil (a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%)). Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's interest in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%). (3) Comparative figures include the data for Sabra and Obela (based on 50%), which were sold during 2024. (4) The decrease to a loss of approximately 49 million shekels in the Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and sweets) is mainly due to a one-time loss in derivative activities. Note: Financial data were rounded to the nearest NIS million. Percentages changes were calculated based on the exact figures in NIS thousands. The figures for total International Dips & Spreads were derived from the exact figures for Sabra and Obela, in NIS thousands.

Strauss Israel

Strauss Israel sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 1.32 billion, up 8.9%, y-o-y. EBIT increased by 37.1% to NIS 135 million, 10.3% of sales. In H1-2025 sales increased by 7.7% to NIS 2.72 billion, EBIT decreased by 0.9% to NIS 248 million, 9.1% of sales. The increase in sales is mainly attributed to higher quantities, sales mix and pricing. Higher EBIT in Q2-2025 was achieved following lower operating expenses which offset the impact of higher cocoa and coffee prices, supporting H1-2025 EBIT, which was also impacted by realization of non-recurring loss of NIS 49m on cocoa derivatives in Q1-2025.

The group realized non-recurring loss on cocoa derivatives amounting to NIS 49 million in Q1-2025 and NIS 27 million in Q2-2024. Excluding these losses, Strauss Israel EBIT for Q2-24 would have totaled NIS 126m (10.4% margin), for H1-25 Strauss Israel EBIT would have totaled NIS 297m (10.9% margin) and in H1-24, NIS 277m (11.0% margin).

sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 1.32 billion, up 8.9%, y-o-y. increased by 37.1% to NIS 135 million, 10.3% of sales. In H1-2025 sales increased by 7.7% to NIS 2.72 billion, decreased by 0.9% to NIS 248 million, 9.1% of sales. The increase in sales is mainly attributed to higher quantities, sales mix and pricing. Higher EBIT in Q2-2025 was achieved following lower operating expenses which offset the impact of higher cocoa and coffee prices, supporting H1-2025 EBIT, which was also impacted by realization of non-recurring loss of NIS 49m on cocoa derivatives in Q1-2025. The group realized non-recurring loss on cocoa derivatives amounting to NIS 49 million in Q1-2025 and NIS 27 million in Q2-2024. Excluding these losses, Strauss Israel EBIT for Q2-24 would have totaled NIS 126m (10.4% margin), for H1-25 Strauss Israel EBIT would have totaled NIS 297m (10.9% margin) and in H1-24, NIS 277m (11.0% margin). Health & Wellness segment sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 806 million, up 6.8% y-o-y, while the segment's operating profit increased by 23.4% to NIS 113 million, 14.0% of sales. In H1-2025 sales reached NIS 1,548 million, up 4.2% y-o-y, while the segment's operating profit increased by 21.1%, reaching NIS 201 million, 13.0% of sales. Sales were supported by improved sales mix and higher quantities, while the Group continued with the implementation of productivity initiatives, despite the higher milk target price.

sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 806 million, up 6.8% y-o-y, while the segment's operating profit increased by 23.4% to NIS 113 million, 14.0% of sales. In H1-2025 sales reached NIS 1,548 million, up 4.2% y-o-y, while the segment's operating profit increased by 21.1%, reaching NIS 201 million, 13.0% of sales. Sales were supported by improved sales mix and higher quantities, while the Group continued with the implementation of productivity initiatives, despite the higher milk target price. Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) segment sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 301 million, up 11.0% y-o-y, while the segment's operating profit recovered from NIS 12 million loss to NIS 1 million, 0.5% of sales. In H1-2025 sales reached NIS 695 million, up 10.0% y-o-y, while recording an operating loss of NIS 15 million. Sales were supported by higher quantities, improved sales mix and higher pricing, while EBIT was impacted by higher cocoa prices, moderated by productivity initiatives.

Excluding losses on cocoa derivatives, as noted above, F&I EBIT for Q2-24 would have totaled NIS 15m (5.9% margin), for H1-25 F&I EBIT would have totaled NIS 34m (4.9% margin) and in H1-24, NIS 57m (9.1% margin).

Fun & Indulgence (Israel Coffee) segment sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 212 million, up 14.0%, y-o-y, while the segment's operating profit increased by 14.7% reaching NIS 21 million, 10.1% of sales. Sales in H1-2025 reached NIS 472 million, up 16.9%, y-o-y, with the segment's operating profit increasing by 15.3%, reaching NIS 62 million, 13.2% of sales. Sales were supported by higher quantities and pricing, while higher green coffee prices impacted the EBIT.

Strauss International Coffee

Strauss International Coffee sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 1.5 billion, up 27.4% y-o-y. EBIT increased by 67%, reaching NIS 102 million, 6.7% of sales. Sales in H1-2025 reached NIS 2.9 billion, up 35.4% y-o-y. EBIT increased by 58.2%, reaching NIS 157 million, 5.4% of sales. Sales increased primarily due to higher pricing, which together with pricing and operational efficiencies offset higher green coffee prices.

sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 1.5 billion, up 27.4% y-o-y. EBIT increased by 67%, reaching NIS 102 million, 6.7% of sales. Sales in H1-2025 reached NIS 2.9 billion, up 35.4% y-o-y. EBIT increased by 58.2%, reaching NIS 157 million, 5.4% of sales. Sales increased primarily due to higher pricing, which together with pricing and operational efficiencies offset higher green coffee prices. Central Eastern Europe (CEE) [3] sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 424 million, an increase of 16.8%, y-o-y, moderated by the impact of exchange rates. Sales in H1-2025 reached NIS 804 million, an increase of 19.6%, y-o-y. Sales were primarily supported by higher pricing, moderated by the impact of exchange rates.

sales in Q2-2025 reached NIS 424 million, an increase of 16.8%, y-o-y, moderated by the impact of exchange rates. Sales in H1-2025 reached NIS 804 million, an increase of 19.6%, y-o-y. Sales were primarily supported by higher pricing, moderated by the impact of exchange rates. Três Corações Q2-2025 sales (in 50% terms) reached NIS 1.1 billion, up 32.7%, y-o-y, while operating profit reached NIS 88 million, an increase of 130.8%, y-o-y. H1-2025 sales (in 50% terms) reached NIS 2.1 billion, up 43.0%, y-o-y, while EBIT reached NIS 118 million, an increase of 129.4%, y-o-y. Sales were primarily supported by higher pricing, moderated by the impact of exchange rates. The EBIT was supported by higher pricing and operating efficiencies, offsetting the higher cost of green coffee.

Strauss Water

Strauss Water Q2-2025 sales reached NIS 218 million, up 3.9%, y-o-y. EBIT was up 4.0% y-o-y, reaching NIS 26 million, 12.1% of sales. H1-2025 sales were up 5.3% y-o-y, reaching NIS 424 million. EBIT was up 6.3% y-o-y, reaching NIS 52 million, 12.3% of sales. Sales were supported by higher install base and higher Israel & UK sales, improved mix, moderated by to the impact of the war. EBIT was supported by productivity initiatives and impacted by lower net profit in Haier Strauss Water.

Q2-2025 sales reached NIS 218 million, up 3.9%, y-o-y. EBIT was up 4.0% y-o-y, reaching NIS 26 million, 12.1% of sales. H1-2025 sales were up 5.3% y-o-y, reaching NIS 424 million. EBIT was up 6.3% y-o-y, reaching NIS 52 million, 12.3% of sales. Sales were supported by higher install base and higher Israel & UK sales, improved mix, moderated by to the impact of the war. EBIT was supported by productivity initiatives and impacted by lower net profit in Haier Strauss Water. Haier Strauss Water Q2-2025 sales (in 100% terms) reached NIS 236 million, up 2.6% y-o-y, and reached net profit of NIS 20 million, down 21.2%, y-o-y. H1-2025 sales reached NIS 463 million, up 3.8% y-o-y, and reached net profit of NIS 51 million, down 2.9% y-o-y. Sales increased as the company continued to expand in the market, while profit margins were impacted by the initiation of promotions to support market share.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides Non-GAAP operating results which include the results of jointly controlled entities as if they were proportionately consolidated. Strauss Group has a number of jointly controlled companies: the Três Corações joint venture (3C) - Brazil (a company jointly held by Strauss Group (50%) and by the São Miguel Group (50%) in Brazil), Strauss Frito-Lay Ltd. (a 50%/50% JV with PepsiCo Frito-Lay in Israel) and until the completion of the sale in December 2024, Sabra Dipping Company (a 50%/50% JV with PepsiCo in the U.S. and Canada)("Sabra"), and PepsiCo Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International(1) (a 50%/50% JV with PepsiCo outside the U.S. and Canada) ("Obela"). For more information on this sale, please refer to the Description of the Company's Business Report for 2024, section 11.1.

In addition, Non-GAAP figures exclude any share-based payments, mark to market of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, other expenses or income and taxes referring to these adjustments.

Company Management believes that these measures provide investors with transparency by helping to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to the Company's results of operations and financial position and comparability between current and prior periods. Management uses these measures to establish and monitor budgets and operational goals and to evaluate the performance of the Company. Please see the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Company's MD&A Report for a full reconciliation of the Company's GAAP to Non-GAAP results.

Table 4: Key financial data, based on the company's managerial (non-GAAP) reports(1): NIS million Q2-2025 Q2-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

H1-2025 H1-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Total Group Sales 3,073 2,754 11.5 % 15.5 %

6,063 5,343 13.5 % 18.1 % Gross Profit 868 841 3.2 % 5.9 %

1,649 1,715 -3.9 % -1.0 % Gross margin 28.3 % 30.5 %





27.2 % 32.1 % 0.0 %

EBIT 245 151 60.8 % 64.8 %

426 355 19.8 % 21.7 % EBIT margin 8.0 % 5.5 %





7.0 % 6.7 % 0.0 %

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders 80 83 -1.8 % 0.7 %

153 242 -36.7 % -35.7 % Net margin 2.6 % 3.0 %





2.5 % 4.5 % 0.0 %

EPS (NIS) 0.69 0.71 -1.9 % N.M.

1.31 2.07 -36.7 %

EBITDA 349 262 32.4 % N.M.

631 580 8.6 % N.M. EBITDA margin 11.3 % 9.6 %





10.4 % 10.9 %























Operating Cash Flow 51 14 264.3 % N.M.

-296 -101 193.1 % N.M. Free Cash Flow -89 -119 -25.0 % 14.7 %

-584 -397 -46.7 % -63.3 % Capex -140 -133 5.3 %



-288 -296 -2.7 %



Net debt 2,966 3,223 -8.0 % 0.0 %

2,966 3,223 -8.0 % 0.0 %

Net debt / EBITDA 2.4 2.7





2.4 2.7





Table 5: Key financial data, based on the company's GAAP reports: NIS million Q2-2025 Q2-2024 % Change

H1-2025 H1-2024 % Change Total Group Sales 1,875 1,701 10.2 %

3,762 3,427 9.8 % Gross Profit 583 583 0.0 %

1,195 1,148 4.1 % Gross margin 31.1 % 34.3 %



31.8 % 33.5 %

EBIT 183 151 21.6 %

373 268 39.5 % EBIT margin 9.8 % 8.9 %



9.9 % 7.8 %

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders 64 82 -21.5 %

150 133 12.8 % Net margin 3.4 % 4.8 %



4.0 % 3.9 %

EPS (NIS) 0.55 0.7 -21.4 %

1.28 1.14 12.3 % EBITDA 271 240 12.9 %

549 450 22.0 % EBITDA margin 14.5 % 14.1 %



14.6 % 13.1 %

















Operating Cash Flow 20 134 -85.1 %

-73 159 -145.9 % Free Cash Flow -102 26



-327 -82 298.8 % Capex -93 -76 22.4 %

-199 -178 11.8 % Net debt 2,383 2,641 -9.8 %

2,383 2,641 -9.8 % Net debt / EBITDA 2.2 2.7



2.2 2.7



SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.