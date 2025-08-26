CIMG Inc.: Notification of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technology and marketing to enhance its partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced on August 20, 2025, CIMG Inc. (the "Company") received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025.

The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company per the delinquency notification letter must submit the number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each quarter to the Nasdaq Listing Center. Additionally the Company must submit additional information regarding this deficiency to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, in writing no later than August 27, 2025. The deficiency notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company intends to file its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 as soon as possible.

About CIMG Inc.

CIMG Inc. is a global business group specializing in digital health and sales development. Utilizing technology and marketing (including MarTech and Multi-Channel Network), the Company enhances its partners' sales growth and commercial value. The company's brands include Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

