WKN: A3D384 | ISIN: US67073S3076
München
26.08.25 | 08:01
0,195 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIMG INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIMG INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 07:22 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIMG Inc.: Notification of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technology and marketing to enhance its partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced on August 20, 2025, CIMG Inc. (the "Company") received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025.

The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company per the delinquency notification letter must submit the number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each quarter to the Nasdaq Listing Center. Additionally the Company must submit additional information regarding this deficiency to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, in writing no later than August 27, 2025. The deficiency notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company intends to file its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 as soon as possible.

About CIMG Inc.

CIMG Inc. is a global business group specializing in digital health and sales development. Utilizing technology and marketing (including MarTech and Multi-Channel Network), the Company enhances its partners' sales growth and commercial value. The company's brands include Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to satisfy the continuing stock market listing standards and periodic reporting requirements, to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary for its operations, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:
http://www.ccmg.tech
[email protected]

SOURCE CIMG Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
