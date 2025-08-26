Bioz, Inc.: Surface Measurement Systems Sees Unprecedented Engagement With Bioz Badges, Unlocking Deeper Insights Into User Behavior

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., a leader in AI-powered scientific literature analysis and product validation, is proud to announce the success of its collaboration with Surface Measurement Systems, a global provider of sorption science and materials characterization solutions. The integration of Bioz Badges across the company's product web pages is driving new levels of user engagement and providing critical data for strategic marketing decisions.

Since implementing Bioz Badges, Surface Measurement Systems has seen a significant increase in user engagement. Researchers are actively interacting with the badges to access real-world publication data, highlighting a strong demand for scientific validation directly on product web pages.

Detailed analytics reveal active interaction with Bioz Badge features, including article carousels, filters, and image previews. The data shows a high level of user interest not only in published study snippets but also in exploring full-text articles. These insights help guide marketing teams in optimizing badge placement and refining their content strategies. A notable UI feature enhancing this experience is the interactive snippet design: each article snippet dynamically changes color when hovered over, providing a more intuitive and visually engaging way for users to browse scientific data.

The Bioz Vendor Stats Dashboard further supports data-driven decisions by providing graphical breakdowns of badge clicks, session duration, and article performance by product. Insights into top-clicked articles and trending scientific terms are helping Surface Measurement Systems identify high-impact research and align marketing efforts with emerging industry trends.

"We've been very pleased with our partnership with Bioz," said John Dowd, Global Marketing Manager at Surface Measurement Systems. "The badges are clearly resonating with researchers, and the depth of user engagement data has opened up valuable new insights for our team."

"This collaboration illustrates the power of connecting product content with validated scientific data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Surface Measurement Systems is leveraging the full capabilities of Bioz to elevate their customer experience, while also gaining meaningful insights to enhance their go-to-market strategy."

Together, Bioz and Surface Measurement Systems are empowering researchers and accelerating the path from product selection to research application, all through the lens of trusted, real-world data.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Surface Measurement Systems

Surface Measurement Systems develops and engineers innovative experimental techniques and instrumentation for the physico-chemical characterization of complex solids. Their solutions serve a wide range of industries including pharmaceuticals, materials science, energy, and food.

