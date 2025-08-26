New design sets industry standards for land usage and scope inclusivity

Ohmium International, a pioneering manufacturer of cutting-edge PEM electrolyzers, is redefining the boundaries of green hydrogen projects with its innovative approach to footprint size and an inclusive project scope. The third generation of Ohmium's Lotus electrolyzer has achieved a compact total land usage area of 29.7 m2/MW, including space for maintenance and access in its horizontal installation. As with all preceding models, the Lotus Mark 3 electrolyzer system is comprehensive and includes the balance of plant (BoP), power distribution and power electronics, water treatment, gas-liquid separation, hydrogen purification, and cooling systems. By integrating these components, the system efficiently converts AC power and city water into pressurized, high purity 99.99%+ hydrogen, streamlining the production process, minimizing the overall footprint, and reducing installation costs.

The Lotus electrolyzer hyper modular design streamlines installation by eliminating the need for cranes in most installation instances, thereby reducing construction costs and the required installation area. Its rack-in/rack-out design further enhances maintainability, allowing for efficient access using standard equipment such as hand trucks or forklifts, which in turn reduces downtime and operational expenses. As a result, clients benefit from lower upfront capital expenditures and optimized operational costs, making green hydrogen production more economically viable.

Ohmium is a leading provider of green hydrogen solutions, driving global adoption with a robust pipeline of over 2 GW across three continents and a proven track record of successful outdoor deployments in extreme temperatures, from -40°C to 55°C. "By integrating a comprehensive system into a compact footprint, our latest Lotus electrolyzer is transforming the economics of green hydrogen production. We're making it easier for hard-to-decarbonize industries to jumpstart their energy transition without breaking the bank, even in places with little available land that is expensive. In leveraging our advanced PEM technology and unique designs, we're reducing costs and providing a flexible way to reach a more sustainable future," said Markus Tacke, Ohmium CEO.

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

