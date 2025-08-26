Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 10:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVISAGE Technologies: NVISAGE to Debut Portable Launch Monitor NEO-E at IFA 2025

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISAGE Technologies, a U.S.-based innovator in golf technology solutions, will debut its newest portable launch monitor, the NEO-E, at IFA 2025, the world's premier trade show for consumer electronics and innovation. The event will take place from September 5-9 in Berlin, Germany, where visitors can experience the NEO-E firsthand at booth H25-155.

NEO-E

Established in 2023 and headquartered in Illinois, NVISAGE Technologies specializes in accessible, high-performance golf solutions designed for both indoor and outdoor use. With a focus on accuracy and ease of use, NVISAGE's launch monitors deliver advanced swing analytics to help players of all levels enhance their performance.

At IFA 2025, NVISAGE will introduce the NEO-E, a compact, high-performance launch monitor designed for versatility in both indoor and outdoor environments. Built to perform in any environment, the NEO-E is IP65-rated for water and dust resistance-making it reliable in rain or on the range. With over five hours of battery life, it ensures extended play without interruption. Thanks to its integrated processing unit, users receive instant, high-precision feedback without needing to connect to external computers or devices. Capturing extensive ball, club, and flight data, the NEO-E offers a comprehensive analysis for advanced players to refine their technique.

In addition to the hardware, NVISAGE will offer hands-on demonstration of its golf software platform, MURLIE. Designed to pair seamlessly with NVISAGE devices, MURLIE enhances training with four versatile modes:

  • Shot Analysis Mode: Analyze your shot data in detail to gain actionable insights and improve your game.
  • Driving Range Mode: Hone your skills and perfect your shots on a realistic practice range.
  • Putting Mode: Practice putting in a customizable environment to refine your precision and technique.
  • Record Mode: Track and review your performance records to monitor progress and growth.

The software supports up to four user profiles and is compatible with third-party software platforms like E6 Connect and GSPro.

By participating in IFA 2025, NVISAGE joins a global stage of leading tech innovators and introduces its newest advancements to a diverse international audience. The company's presence underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of golf technology-bringing professional-level tools into the hands of everyday golfers.

About NVISAGE Technologies

At NVISAGE Technologies, we value simplicity and precision. Our technology-driven entertainment solutions prioritize an intuitive experience and pave the way for a new era of accessible and high-quality indoor golf, ensuring that enthusiasts can enjoy the sport they love with unparalleled convenience and innovation. For more information, please visit nvisagetech.com.

NVISAGE Technologies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756858/01_NEO_E_F_cropped.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756860/1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nvisage-to-debut-portable-launch-monitor-neo-e-at-ifa-2025-302537504.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
