Addverb expands EMEA presence with entry in UK and Ireland

BIRMINGHAM, England and LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addverb, a global robotics and warehouse automation leader with a presence in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United States, and the UAE, has announced its expansion into the United Kingdom and Ireland. The move is driven by multiple customer successes across Europe and the Middle East, further building on the strong momentum of EMEA operations since 2022.

To accelerate market entry, Addverb has appointed two seasoned leaders: Ian Stevens as Branch Manager, and Matt Pedley as Senior Sales & Projects Manager. Together, they bring decades of experience in intralogistics, solution design, and end-to-end project delivery across e-commerce, retail, 3PL, FMCG, pharma, and manufacturing.

Pieter Feenstra, EMEA CEO of Addverb , said "As supply chains across the UK & Ireland pivot toward resilient, data-driven operations, customers seek partners who can blend software intelligence with proven hardware. Our AI-enabled solutions spanning storage, movement, sortation, and orchestration deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable performance."

Ian Stevens, Branch Manager, said, "I'm looking forward to lead Addverb's on-the-ground presence in the UK & Ireland. By pairing global engineering with local execution, we will right-size solutions for brownfield and greenfield sites, shorten time-to-value, and support customers throughout the lifecycle."

As part of the launch, Addverb UK & Ireland will make its debut at IMHX, NEC Birmingham, from 9-11 September 2025, showcasing cutting-edge robotics and warehousing solutions. Visitors can pre-book meetings to explore roadmaps, pilots, and performance guarantees tailored to their operations.

Customers will benefit from Addverb's consulting-led approach spanning network design, simulation, and ROI modelling, supported by global manufacturing scale and 24/7 service. The UK & Ireland team will draw on best practices from complex global deployments with some of our clients, including DHL, PekaKroef, and Mondial Relay. The focus will be on driving phased adoption, open systems integration, and measurable KPIs for safety, sustainability, productivity, and customer satisfaction across factories, distribution centres, and omnichannel sites.

Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed & flexible automation solutions, allowing clients to realise new levels of efficiency, reliability, and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are designed specifically to serve the global E-Commerce, Warehouse Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Addverb's maintains multiple offices, and client locations in Europe, with Headquarters located in Netherlands, & branch offices throughout Europe.

For further information, please visit www.addverb.com

