C5i Launches Marketing Data Cloud to Streamline Marketing Data with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

The Marketing Data Cloud (MDC) platform leverages C5i's Intelligent Data Management Decision framework and Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to build a cross-channel marketing data foundation on Microsoft Azure cloud.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C5i, a pure-play AI and analytics company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Databricks with the launch of its Marketing Data Cloud (MDC), a validated Built on Databricks solution that unifies marketing data and evaluates marketing outcomes across channels.

Businesses today are often challenged by fragmented data that limits their ability to make informed, impactful decisions. C5i's Marketing Data Cloud helps organizations solve complex business challenges in marketing analytics by unifying fragmented marketing data across channels and touchpoints. AI is embedded at the core of MDC, powering intelligent data ingestion and harmonization as well as predictive insights and real-time activation. The solution enables organizations to gain a 360° view of their customers, drive smarter segmentation, and deliver hyper-personalized experiences at scale. It accelerates time-to-value for businesses and empowers marketers to make data-driven decisions with confidence, improving returns on marketing spend.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, on which MDC is built, democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by unifying an organization's marketing data with powerful AI models tuned to its business. The Databricks Lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance also ensures that all data is completely within the enterprise's control.

"Our expanded partnership with Databricks marks a significant milestone in our investment toward unifying data and AI for advanced intelligence. Marketing Data Cloud combines C5i's data, AI, and marketing domain expertise with Databricks' and scalability to drive precision and impact in a complex marketing landscape. I look forward to jointly leveraging this partnership to provide more valuable integrated solutions for our clients," said Ashwin Mittal, Executive Chairman of C5i.

"C5i is a pioneer in applying advanced analytics and AI to drive real marketing outcomes. Their innovative Marketing Data Cloud, built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, empowers enterprises to transform raw marketing data into actionable intelligence. Our strategic partnership combines C5i's deep marketing domain expertise with the scalability and openness of Databricks, setting a new standard for data-driven marketing performance across industries," said Sarah Branfman, Global Vice President, Databricks ISV.

C5i's Marketing Data Cloud enables advanced Performance Analytics for market mix modeling, brand measurement, campaign analytics, and multitouch attribution capabilities. The solution is industry-agnostic and can be leveraged by businesses of all sizes to refine their marketing strategy and gain competitive advantage.

Learn more about C5i's Marketing Data Cloud built on Databricks here: https://www.c5i.ai/marketing-analytics/ .

About C5i

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients include 4 of the top 7 companies in the world by market cap, 4 of the top 10 CPG companies in the world and 4 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner and Forrester for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

Media Contact:

Megha Chaudhry

Vice President - Global Head of Marketing & Alliance Management

C5i

O: +1 (425) 615 7474

E: megha.chaudhry@c5i.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414892/5476835/C5i_New_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/c5i-launches-marketing-data-cloud-to-streamline-marketing-data-with-the-databricks-data-intelligence-platform-302538665.html