FALCONEDGE LTD: Hedge Fund Advisory Firm Falconedge Completes Pre-IPO Raise With Bold Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Ahead of Anticipated IPO

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move defining the future of digital asset advisory and institutional crypto finance, Falconedge has officially launched as a strategic spin-off of Falcon Investment Management-a veteran firm ranked first in Europe in 2025 by HFM for hedge fund infrastructure, cryptocurrency regulatory hosting, and first-loss capital solutions. Falconedge enters the market with a bold, dual-pillar strategy: a forward-looking platform combining Bitcoin treasury advisory and hedge fund consulting. This unique blend is already resonating with sophisticated allocators and digital asset institutions. By leveraging its deep roots in traditional finance to build a robust capital base for Bitcoin acquisition, Falconedge presents a compelling proposition at the intersection of legacy finance and digital innovation.

At the heart of Falconedge's mission is a deep conviction in Bitcoin's long-term financial significance. The firm has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset-a strategic stance that reflects strong belief in Bitcoin as a superior store of value, a resilient hedge against inflation, and a structural source of long-term alpha.

Strong Start Ahead of Public Listing

Strong Start Ahead of Public Listing Falconedge has successfully completed its Pre-IPO round and is well positioned for its September public offering.

Almost all of the IPO proceeds dedicated to building its Bitcoin treasury. This capital strategy aims to reinforce Falconedge's balance sheet, accelerate BTC accumulation, and enhance its institutional credibility as it scales globally.

A Legacy Rooted in the Crypto Ecosystem

While newly established, Falconedge inherits a powerful legacy from Falcon Investment Management, one of the UK's pioneers in regulated crypto investing:

2018: Among the first to launch a regulated crypto fund in the UK

Peak AUM: Managed over $850 million in crypto assets

2021: Launched one of the earliest and most successful DeFi-focused crypto funds, which remains a top performer in its class

With a proven team, a bold vision, and a distinctive model at the nexus of Bitcoin and institutional finance, Falconedge is poised to become a leading force in the evolution of asset management.

"We're proud to launch Falconedge as a next-generation platform that puts Bitcoin at the heart of institutional treasury strategy," said Roy Kashi, CEO of Falconedge. "This pre-IPO raise positions us to accelerate growth and deepen our impact in digital asset finance."

Contact: roy@falconedge.co.uk, 02038270278

https://falconedge.co.uk/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hedge-fund-advisory-firm-falconedge-completes-pre-ipo-raise-with-bold-bitcoin-treasury-strategy-ahead-of-anticipated-ipo-302536601.html