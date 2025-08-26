Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26
[26.08.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|40,471.00
|USD
|0
|477,086.89
|11.7884
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,710,547.00
|SEK
|0
|412,421,421.64
|111.1484
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|656,306.00
|GBP
|0
|6,670,949.62
|10.164
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|272,747.00
|EUR
|0
|3,020,268.62
|11.0735
