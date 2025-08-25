Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QB8T | ISIN: CA39540E3023 | Ticker-Symbol: GRT1
Stuttgart
26.08.25 | 11:05
0,292 Euro
+11,45 % +0,030
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 23:47 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenPower Motor Company: GreenPower Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower") announces that, further to its News Release of August 20, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one new Share (a "Post-consolidated Share") for every ten currently outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on August 28, 2025. The Company's symbol shall remain as "GPV" on the TSX Venture Exchange, and "GP" on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Currently, a total of 30,462,084 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 3,046,229 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. No fractional Post-consolidated Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a Post-consolidated Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Post-consolidated Shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The exercise price and number of Shares of the Company, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding options and warrants and conversion of outstanding convertible debentures, will be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the proposed Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Computershare in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

For further information contact:

Brendan Riley, President
(510) 910-3377

Fraser Atkinson, CEO
(604) 220-8048

Michael Sieffert, CFO
(604) 563-4144

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2025 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.