Bila Solar has introduced a 550 W solar module with a US-made steel frame through a partnership with Origami Solar, with the panels also using U. S. -made solar cells. From pv magazine USA US-based solar module manufacturer Bila Solar partnered with Origami Solar to produce US-made modules with steel frames. The solar modules also incorporate US-made solar cells, said Bila Solar. Origami Solar's US-manufactured steel frames are now available as an option for Bila Solar's 550 W dual-glass module series. The combination gives customers higher domestic content, improving eligibility for tax credit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...