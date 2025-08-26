vivo V60 Kicks Off Global Rollout with Malaysia Launch: Bringing the World Closer with a Next-Level Telephoto Camera

V60 features a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, perfect for travel, portraits or celebrations, a large battery for day-long power and the V series' most durable design for those who appreciate both style and function.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the global launch of vivo V60, a powerful new addition to the V series of smartphones. Unveiled for the first time in Malaysia, co-engineered in close collaboration with ZEISS, the new V60 redefines effortless portrait photography with a versatile 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera[1] and a range of further advanced imaging features. With a sleek yet durable design, a large battery that lasts and fast charging technology, V60 helps users stay connected throughout the day, no matter the scenario.

"Built with the idea of bringing professional-level portrait photography to smartphones, V60 helps users easily capture beautiful moments. With a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera that captures clearer portrait close-ups from a distance, this is a device you'd want to bring to your next special occasion," said Xun Tan, General Manager of Overseas Products of vivo. "From its effortless photography to its drop-resistant design and long-lasting battery, V60 is a reliable companion that can keep pace with you and your most demanding tasks."

Co-engineered to Capture Any Special Occasion in Stunning Detail

The new V60 features a versatile imaging system, co-engineered with ZEISS for stunning portraits, travel vlogs, and spotlight moments with friends and family. Its 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera delivers pro-level results with a powerful Sony IMX882 Ultra-Sensitive Sensor (1/1.953") and an f/2.65 super-large aperture. Its innovative periscope design allows for greater optical zoom without increasing the thickness of camera module.

V60's 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait lets users capture vivid close-ups of performers on stage, making it feel like they're sitting in the front row. It preserves intricate details like facial expressions, natural skin tones, and clothing textures, bringing the energy of the performance to life in the photos. Thanks to vivo's exclusive algorithm, users can simply tap Stage Style to automatically optimize for perfect stage shots. Another powerful feature is ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, which gives users five golden portrait focal lengths, inspired by professional cameras. Enhanced with ZEISS Style Bokeh, it is easier than ever to capture cinematic portraits that pay homage to the style of iconic ZEISS lenses. For special occasions like weddings, the 85 mm Portrait allows users to capture emotional moments from afar with cinematic quality and creamy bokeh effects. This focal length is also indispensable for travel photography, like when taking photos in front of iconic landmarks in crowded tourist spots. With Telephoto Landscape Portrait, users can easily frame their compositions to highlight both their subject and the landmark by zooming in to avoid unwanted passersby, achieving postcard-worthy results.

The versatility of the V60's telephoto lens is further enhanced by its Super Telephoto Enhancement feature. With AI-powered zoom, V60 delivers clarity even at extreme distances. Whether zooming in at 10x or pushing the boundaries to 100x, the combination of a large sensor and advanced algorithms developed by vivo ensures that every detail remains crisp and lifelike.

V60 also boasts a 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, featuring the Sony IMX766 sensor for exceptional low-light performance, and an 8 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, perfect for group shots and landscape photography. On the front, the 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera captures distortion-free selfies and group photos, enhanced by AI Facial Contouring for natural beauty. For video enthusiasts, V60 supports 4K recording on both front and rear cameras, delivering ultra-clear dynamic storytelling.

V60 also integrates cutting-edge AI features[2] for effortless content creation. AI Four-Season Portrait[3] lets users infuse photos with seasonal vibes, adding more creative options for outdoor shots.

V60 can also rescue imperfect shots. With AI Erase 3.0[4], you can remove unwanted passersby or distracting background elements with a single tap, while AI Reflection Erase eliminates glare and reflections from photos taken through glass, restoring them to their clearest, most natural state. When the composition feels off, AI Magic Move helps reposition subjects within the frame while automatically filling in the background to achieve the perfect balance. When users need to expand their creative vision, AI Image Expander intelligently generates extended areas of an image, transforming constrained compositions into larger, more imaginative scenes.

Low-resolution images are given new life with AI Photo Enhance[5], which uses advanced models to upscale them into high-definition versions with significantly improving clarity and detail. This feature is ideal for restoring old memories or refining images for sharing.

Nature-Inspired, Durable Design

V60 boasts a premium design that blends elegance and resilience. Its quad curved screen offers an immersive viewing experience, complemented by ultra-slim bezels and a 41° golden curvature for ergonomic comfort. Whether you're scrolling through social media or playing games, the accidental touch prevention algorithms ensure smooth usability, minimizing disruptions.

Despite its sleek look, V60 is built to last. It boasts IP68 & IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance[6], withstanding submersion up to 1.5 meters for 120 minutes and high-pressure sprays of 80°C water. One-Tap Water Ejection removes moisture, while corrosion-proof, platinum-plated ports enhance rust resistance. Further, V60 is the most drop-resistant device in the V series' history. It is made with a New Diamond Shield Glass[7] that offers better drop performance than the previous generation. This is further supported by an internal Comprehensive Cushioning Structure[8] that absorbs shocks from all angles.

For those who value style as much as functionality, V60 comes in five nature-inspired colors, including Berry Purple, Ocean Blue, Summer Blue, Desert Gold, and Mist Gray. And the Ocean Blue finish features a unique Sapphire Tide[9] process that reproduces the elegance of flowing water.

Large Battery, Powerful Performance

Beneath its sleek profile, V60 houses a large 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery[10] for full-day use on a single charge, eliminating the need for power banks during long workdays or travel. With 90W FlashCharge[11] technology, users can enjoy hours of power after just a few minutes of charging. Software optimizations like Super Battery Saver and Bypass Charging extend battery life and reduce heat generation, ensuring reliable performance for up to four years.

V60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform. This powerhouse handles everything from multitasking to intensive gaming with ease, supported by 12 GB + 12 GB Extended RAM[12] and 512 GB storage.

For mobile gamers, native high frame rate support for titles like MLBB (90HZ) ensures responsive gameplay, while ultra-high touch sampling rates provide precise control. The HDR10+ certified display, with peak brightness levels of up to 5000 nits, ensures vibrant visuals even under direct sunlight.

Seamless Productivity and Connectivity with AI[13]

V60's operating system has been refined to enhance productivity and connectivity. With Google Gemini[14], users can manage tasks across apps through natural conversations-whether that's managing daily schedules or summarizing and transcribing videos[15]. Gemini integrates seamlessly with third-party apps like Google Workspace, Spotify, and WhatsApp to streamline workflows.

For international business calls or virtual meetings, the AI Smart Call Assistant provides real-time Call Captions and Translation[16], breaking down language barriers and ensuring smooth communication. After the call, AI Intelligent Summary[17] highlights key takeaways, saving time and improving efficiency. Meanwhile, AI Captions[18] auto-transcribes meetings, translates content, and generates concise summaries, making it effortless to handle any meeting.

Connectivity is stronger than ever with AI SuperLink, which enhances signal strength in weak areas like elevators or underground garages, ensuring uninterrupted calls and smooth streaming. Block spam calls backed by AI protects user privacy.

Availability

Starting today, V60 will be available across different markets including Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan region. The availability, pricing, and specifications of each model may vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. For more information, please visit vivo.com.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage. [2] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use. [3] Photos will be uploaded to the cloud for processing and then downloaded and deleted from the cloud afterward; Uploading and processing times may vary depending on network conditions and the number of photos (up to 4 can be processed at once), which may consume Wi-Fi or mobile data; AI-generated results may occasionally deviate. If results appear abnormal, try reshooting. [4] AI Erase requires a network connection. [5] AI Photo Enhance requires a network connection. [6] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529-2013. IP68 water resistance test conditions: Submerged in static fresh water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature difference between the water and the device of less than 5?. IP69 water resistance test conditions: A rotation speed of (5±1) rpm, nozzle angles of 0°, 30°, 60°, and 90°, a flow rate of (15±1) L/min, a water temperature of (80±5)?, a test time of 30s/position, and the phone placed in a vertical position with the USB port facing down. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanently effective and may lessen over time due to daily wear and tear. Do not expose to seawater or other liquids like beverages. Do not immerse the phone in water during daily use. Do not charge the phone in a damp state; clean it and dry it quickly if it gets wet. Damage caused by liquid immersion is not covered by the warranty. [7] Diamond Shield Glass refers to V60's screen glass. [8] This product is tested under controlled laboratory conditions. As a precision electronic product, the phone still carries a risk of damage from drops. Please be careful to avoid drops and collisions. Any damage caused by improper handling is not covered under warranty. [9] Sapphire Tide is only available on the Ocean Blue edition and is only available in India market. [10] The typical battery capacity is 6500 mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 6330 mAh. [11] This product is equipped with a vivo standard charger which supports a charging power of up to 90W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use. [12] 12 GB Extended RAM is achieved through software. Actual available RAM/ROM is less due to the storage of operating system and pre-installed apps. [13] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use. [14] Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Available on select devices and internet connection required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Results may vary depending on visual matches. [15] Only available for YouTube videos with subtitles. [16] Supported languages: English, Hindi, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese (Mandarin), Filipino, and Malay. [17] Supported languages: Simplified Chinese, English, Hindi, Indonesian, Thai, Filipino, and Malay. [18] Planned supported apps: Apps from developers outside China: Compatible with major international platforms such as ZOOM, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex Meeting (Cisco), and other regional apps like India's JioMeet. Other social and video apps: WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, Discord, Messenger, X (Twitter), WeChat, QQ International, LINE. Apps from Chinese developers (for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan region): Tencent Meeting, Umeet, DingTalk, and WeCom. Supports 20 languages: Hindi, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, German, Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese-Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong), Traditional Chinese (Taiwan), Spanish, Polish, Hungarian, Czech, Turkish, Arabic, Urdu, Russian, Italian.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756977/vivo_V60_series_co_engineered_ZEISS_redefines_effortless_portrait_photography.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756978/Users_a_front_row_seat_performance_10x_Telephoto_Stage_Portrait_perfect.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756979/vivo_V60_features_85_mm_Portrait_capture_emotion_special_occasions.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivo-v60-kicks-off-global-rollout-with-malaysia-launch-bringing-the-world-closer-with-a-next-level-telephoto-camera-302538037.html