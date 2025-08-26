Piramal Pharma Ltd: Piramal Pharma Publishes FY2025 Sustainability Report, Outlining Performance and Decarbonization Glidepath

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals company, has released its fourth annual Sustainability Report for the financial year 2025, under the theme 'Innovating Responsibly. Growing Sustainably.' The report outlines measurable progress and strengthened commitments under its four strategic pillars: Business Resilience, Quality & Excellence, Responsible Operations, and Stakeholder Centricity. It underscores PPL's purpose of 'Doing Well and Doing Good' through science-led innovation, ethical responsibility, and sustainable growth.

The report highlights how PPL is embedding responsible practices across its global operations - from strengthening governance and ethics to accelerating climate action, advancing diversity and inclusion, and driving social impact through partnerships. The Company's Sustainability Report has been externally assured by DNV.

Business Resilience

50% independent directors on the Board; 30% women representation, exceeding statutory requirements

Zero data breaches and 100% compliance with Code of Conduct training

26.5% of critical suppliers assessed on sustainability criteria; capacity building underway for 30% of critical suppliers by FY2026

Quality & Excellence

36 successful regulatory inspections, including two by the USFDA

165 customer audits completed globally

Continued digital transformation through Catalyst NxGen (S/4HANA) and 17 governance dashboards enhancing agility and scalability

Customer satisfaction scores of 85% (CDMO/PPS) and 87% (Critical Care/PCC)

Responsible Operations

Decarbonization milestones: 6% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions (YoY) 7.8% increase in renewable energy use, with 20.2% of total energy from bioenergy Zero hazardous waste to landfill and a target of 90% recycling of non-hazardous waste 2.10 lakh kilolitres of freshwater saved through integrated water stewardship

Biodiversity initiatives included plantation of 2,000+ saplings and maintaining 30% green cover across Indian sites

Undertaken a significant project at PPL's Digwal, India facility by converting its coal-fired steam boiler to run on renewable biomass briquettes. This initiative marks a crucial step in the company's sustainability efforts

Stakeholder Centricity

DE&I progress: 30% women representation on the Board 20% of the global workforce are women, with a 2.7% YoY increase 63.3% of campus hires are women 100% employees covered under ESG training

Safety initiatives resulted in a 45% improvement in Lost Time Injury Rate (LTIR), bringing LTIR down to 0.05

"At Piramal Pharma, sustainability is not just a responsibility - it is a deliberate choice that defines the way we operate and the way we grow. In today's complex environment, shaped by climate change, regulatory shifts, and rising expectations of transparency and ethical conduct, sustainability has become central to long-term value creation. This year, we have advanced our decarbonization journey with measurable reductions in emissions, expanded renewable energy adoption, and intensified efforts on water stewardship and circularity. Equally, our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has created a more inclusive workplace culture, while our CSR initiatives have brought meaningful change to over 200 million people across aspirational districts. As we continue to innovate responsibly and grow sustainably, we remain steadfast in our endeavour to create lasting value for our patients, our communities, and for the planet we all share."- Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited.

As a part of its overall sustainability initiatives, in FY 2025, PPL in collaboration with Piramal Foundation advanced its CSR initiatives across 112 aspirational districts in India, with a strong focus on education, community well-being, and women's empowerment. In FY2025, the Company invested ?5.34 Crore in programmes that upgraded school infrastructure, enhanced teaching capacity, and improved learning outcomes, while also addressing public health and safe water practices. Employee volunteering further amplified impact through initiatives such as plantation drives, health awareness campaigns, and community immersion projects. Additionally, PPL partnered with the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council to launch a women-led skill development programme near its Digwal plant and continued its support of the Aspirational Bharat Collaborative (ABC), aimed at improving the lives of 100 million citizens in underserved regions by 2047.

The Sustainability report follows GRI standards and is aligned with SASSB and UNGC frameworks, underscoring PPL's commitment to sustainable growth, responsible capital allocation, and impactful stakeholder engagement. For more information, please refer to the full report available at https://www.piramalpharma.com/assets/download/Piramal-Pharma-Sustainability-Report-fy-2025.pdf.

About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

