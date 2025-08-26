Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals: Er-Kim Announces Exclusive Agreement with CNX Therapeutics to Distribute Oncology Products Across CEE and Turkey

Partnership will broaden portfolio distribution of oncology products to cancer patients in the specified regions

WARSAW, Poland and LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies, today announced a distribution agreement with CNX Therapeuticsto supply selected oncology products across Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) and Türkiye.

The agreement creates an exclusive partnership for a portfolio of oncology-related medications - including CNX Therapeutics' Cardioxane® (dexrazoxane) and Savene® (dexrazoxane) - that are part of CNX's established oncology portfolio. Through this partnership, treatments will now be distributed across all CEE markets.

"A trusted partner and dedicated provider of oncology treatments in the region, Er-Kim has been bringing innovative oncology-related medications to emerging EMEA for 40 plus years, and we are always looking for strategic collaborations that enhance our dedication to these markets," said Mert Zorlular, President & CFO of Er-Kim. "We are excited about our partnership with CNX Therapeutics to support the expansion of its strong portfolio of pharmaceutical options for people with cancer as we strive to improve their well-being and quality of life."

Pete Butterfield, Chief Operating Officer at CNX Therapeutics, said, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding our commercial reach. Er-Kim's extensive regional network across Central and Eastern Europe will enable us to access new markets through their established distribution infrastructure. This is just the beginning of what we expect to be a highly successful partnership."

About Er-Kim

Established in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, setting new commercialization and patient access standards. Through strategic partnerships with over 40 global leaders, Er-Kim distributes more than 68 products to 50+ countries, revolutionizing patient care in international markets by solving complex distribution challenges. Er-Kim has a dedicated team of over 300 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 305M. For more information, please visit https://www.er-kim.com/.

About CNX Therapeutics

CNX Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients by providing access to essential medicines. CNX commercialises and distributes a portfolio of pharmaceuticals for neurological, psychiatric and hospital emergencies in over 60 markets worldwide, both directly and through strategic partnerships, and is an attractive partner for companies who are looking for a pan-European partner for Central Nervous System.

