31 Concept and Bestcomp Group Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate AI-Driven Network Intelligence Across Eurasia

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / BESTCOMP GROUP, a leader in ICT solutions and system integration across the South Caucasus and Central Asia, is proud to partner with 31 Concept (31C), an AI-driven data intelligence innovator focused on network visibility and analytics for telecoms, government, and enterprise clients.

BESTCOMP, founded in 1995, brings deep experience in turnkey data centers, cybersecurity, networking, cloud services, and software development - backed by over 3,750 completed projects, 10,000+ clients, and more than 500 professional certifications across seven countries. 31?Concept specializes in network intelligence solutions powered by AI - helping clients classify encrypted traffic, optimize performance, and gain real-time subscriber insights.

Under the agreement, Bestcomp will integrate 31?Concept's advanced network intelligence platform into its portfolio across strategic markets. The partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation efforts by combining Bestcomp's strong regional presence with 31?Concept's AI-powered analytics capabilities.

"This collaboration brings together Bestcomp's trusted infrastructure expertise and 31?Concept's deep network intelligence. It positions us to deliver smarter, more secure, and more efficient ICT services across the region," said a Bestcomp spokesperson.

"We're excited to expand our reach via Bestcomp's extensive network and help deliver next-generation visibility and control to telecoms and enterprises across Eurasia," added a representative from 31?Concept.

Key highlights of the partnership

Enhanced visibility and control : 31?Concept's AI-driven platform offers granular traffic classification, encrypted traffic handling, and real-time subscriber insights - supporting proactive network optimization.

Strategic regional delivery : Bestcomp will deploy these capabilities as part of its managed services, system integration, cloud migration, and cybersecurity offerings throughout the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Joint innovation roadmap : Both firms plan co-development of tailored solutions for emerging use cases including 5G, secure government networks, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

Client impact: Enterprises and service providers in the region will benefit from improved security, performance, and analytics smart enough to meet evolving demands.

About Bestcomp Group

Established in 1995, Bestcomp Group is a leading ICT service provider in the South Caucasus and Central Asia. It offers a comprehensive suite of solutions - ranging from turnkey data centers and telecom networking to cybersecurity, cloud services, and IT consulting. The company operates across seven countries, with a reputation for quality, innovation, and strong vendor partnerships bestcomp.net.

About 31 Concept

31?Concept delivers AI-powered network intelligence to telecom operators, government agencies, and enterprises. Its platform focuses on traffic visibility, encrypted packet classification, and AI-driven analytics. The company recently revealed a patent-pending network intelligence technology set to debut at ISS Asia 2025.

