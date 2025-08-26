Publicity Department of Gangbei District, Guigang City: Gangbei District, Guigang City: Electric Vehicles Accelerate Their Journey to Global Markets

GUIGANG, China, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 20, a press conference was held for the 10th Anniversary of Guigang's New Energy Electric Vehicle Industry Development and the 5th (2025) New Energy Electric Vehicle Industry Development Conference. At the press conference, which was held by the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Guigang City and Publicity Department of Gangbei District, Guigang City, it was announced that the 5th (2025) New Energy Electric Vehicle Industry Development Conference will take place in Nanning on August 28. With the theme "Innovation-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing, Openness Connecting the Globe," the conference will gather domestic and foreign guests, experts, scholars, and leading enterprises in the industry. Focusing on the new patterns and changes in the RCEP market, it will facilitate exchanges through various forms such as a thematic conference, a launch event for new national standard electric bicycle products, a new energy electric vehicle production and sales matchmaking conference for ASEAN countries, and test ride activities for electric bicycle products. These efforts aim to further promote the mutual recognition of certifications for new national standard products in ASEAN markets, explore a new model of industrial cooperation featuring "Intelligent Manufacturing from China + Manufacturing from ASEAN," and inject new impetus into the high-quality development of the new energy electric vehicle industry.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In 2015, Gangbei District planned and constructed the China-ASEAN New Energy Electric Vehicle Production Base. Over the past 10 years, the base has attracted more than 100 electric vehicle enterprises, with over 50 put into operation. It has formed an annual production capacity of 5 million two-wheeled electric vehicles, 500,000 three-wheeled electric vehicles, and 5 million sets of parts and components. The local supporting rate reaches 80%, and its brand agglomeration, component supporting rate, and intelligentization level are among the top in China, establishing the brand of "Quality Electric Vehicles, Made in Guigang."

Relying on a complete industrial chain, Gangbei District offers a full range of high-quality electric vehicle products, including over 100 models such as electric bicycles, light electric motorcycles, and high-speed electric motorcycles. These products provide economical and practical green transportation for users in ASEAN and around the world. The Guangxi New Energy Electric Vehicle Quality Inspection Center within the district ranks among the top in China in terms of testing capabilities, providing strong support for "Made in Guigang" electric vehicles to earn an excellent reputation in the international market.

Gangbei District is located at the core intersection of the Pearl River Delta, Southwest China, Beibu Gulf, and ASEAN economic circles. It enjoys unimpeded access to high-speed railways, expressways, and high-grade waterways, with direct access to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area within 30 hours. The Guigang Port in the district is an important channel for materials from Southwest China to be exported to Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and ASEAN, laying a golden path connecting global markets for the electric vehicle industry.

As a major national production base for the electric vehicle industry, Gangbei District actively builds an open platform for external cooperation to promote the electric vehicle industry's entry into the international market. Gangbei District has strengthened cooperation with relevant national departments, the China Bicycle Association, and electric vehicle associations of various provinces and cities, and has hosted the New Energy Electric Vehicle Industry Development Conference for four consecutive years. Through these activities, enterprises can not only keep abreast of international market trends and cutting-edge technologies but also establish cooperative relations with global peers, creating more opportunities for product exports.

Currently, electric vehicles produced in Gangbei District have been exported to countries such as India, Thailand, the Netherlands, Nepal, Peru, Costa Rica, and Madagascar, gaining a foothold in the international market. In the future, Gangbei District will continue to expand opening-up, enhance industrial competitiveness, enable more "Made in Guigang" electric vehicles to reach global markets, and elevate the industry's international influence.

Source: Publicity Department of Gangbei District, Guigang City

Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558.