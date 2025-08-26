Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 12:02 Uhr
Safe States Alliance Honors Achievements in Injury & Violence Prevention

Public health professionals from Alaska, Colorado, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Nebraska, New York, and Washington receive highest honors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Each year, the Safe States Alliance honors its members and partners for their contributions to the field of injury and violence prevention (IVP). This year's award winners collectively demonstrate commitment to innovation, excellence, and vision to advance the field of IVP.

Safe States 2025 Award Recipients

Eight public health professionals from across the country were honored with one of Safe States' annual awards.

From rising stars to seasoned veterans, the following public health professionals will be honored for their significant contributions during the Safe States 2025 Annual IVP Conference, which will take place virtually September 9-11.

Alex Kelter Vision Award: Ming Qu, PhD, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (Lincoln, NE) for his lifetime contributions, bringing vision and leadership to the field of IVP. Dr. Qu is honored for his dedication to advancing the practice of epidemiology for nearly 30 years, including leading the development of a comprehensive statewide information system to address pressing public health issues.

Advancing Health Equity Award: Hillary Strayer, MPH, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (Anchorage, AK) for her unwavering commitment to advancing the collection and understanding of Alaska Native and American Indian data sets.

Ellen R. Schmidt Award: Michael Bauer, MS, New York State Department of Health (Albany, NY) for his outstanding service to Safe States and significant contributions to the field of injury and violence prevention for more than 20 years.

Injury and Violence Prevention Achievement Award: Josephine Peterson, MPH, NYU Langone Hospital (Long Island, NY) for her dedication to advancing injury and violence prevention at Long Island's Level 1 Trauma Center through evidence-based initiatives that promote injury prevention, support trauma recovery, and improve safety across the lifespan.

Journey Award: Xinyao deGrauw, MD, PhD, MPH, Harborview Injury Prevention & Research Center (Seattle, WA) for her significant contributions to injury research and surveillance in Washington state and nationally.

Partner of the Year Award: Liz Voyles, MPA, Brass Ring Communications (Washington, DC) for her tireless support of Safe States and commitment to building public support for injury and violence prevention.

President's Award: Paul Bonta, Safe States Alliance (Breckenridge, CO) for demonstrating excellence in organizing efforts and developing relationships that strengthen and expand Safe States' policy and advocacy footprint.

Rising Star Award: Jessica Brown, AICP, MPA, UofL Health - UofL Hospital J. David Richardson Trauma Center (Goshen, KY) for her great strides as an early career injury and violence prevention professional, leading partnerships and programs that address the top causes of traumatic injury in Louisville.

Formed in 1993, the Safe States Alliance is the only national non-profit organization and professional association comprised of public health IVP professionals representing all U.S. states and territories dedicated to strengthening the practice of IVP.

Contact Information
Julie Alonso
Associate Director, Programs and Communications
julie.alonso@safestates.org
678-532-8738

Sharon Gilmartin
Executive Director
sharon.gilmartin@safestates.org
678-636-9916

SOURCE: Safe States Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/safe-states-alliance-honors-achievements-in-injury-and-violence-1060016

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
