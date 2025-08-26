One of the Czech insurance leaders to use Camunda to streamline operations, as well as improve system reliability, compliance, and scalability

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, today announced that Kooperativa, part of the Vienna Insurance Group, will leverage Camunda to centralize automation for complex insurance processes. Using Camunda, Kooperativa will be able to orchestrate high process and decision instance volumes for its core insurance systems improving reliability, compliance, performance, and scalability.

Migrating from a legacy monolithic core system, Kooperativa implemented Camunda as a part of The Neuron Project, an initiative to develop a modern platform for managing the full lifecycle of insurance contracts and related processes. The first release will support citizens' property insurance, but the solution is being built with flexibility in mind so it can later be extended to other business lines.

Pavel Kraus, head of BPM Center of Excellence, Kooperativa said: "Camunda gives us the control and flexibility we need to modernize our core systems while remaining compliant and responsive to customer needs. We can now design and deploy changes in our business processes faster, ensure consistent execution across departments, and gain better visibility into our automated processes. It's a major step forward in delivering efficient, high-quality service at scale."

Lukáš Zelenka, project manager, Kooperativa said: "Working closely with Camunda consulting and support team is enabling us to build resilient, scalable process automation while maintaining strict adherence to regulatory standards and best practices in finance. Its architecture and robust monitoring capabilities allow us to proactively manage system health and performance, ensuring uptime and reliability across critical services."

Frederic Meier, senior vice president, sales, Camunda, added: "Kooperativa is a great example of how insurers can use automation to adapt and lead in a highly regulated, customer-focused industry. With Camunda, they're not just improving internal efficiency they're building a future-proof foundation for innovation across all lines of business."

About Kooperativa

Kooperativa is a universal insurance company that offers a full range of services and all standard types of insurance for citizens, small businesses, and large enterprises. Kooperativa has long been one of the largest Czech insurance companies, with annual written premiums exceeding 47 billion CZK, bringing it more than a 24% market share. The company manages over 4.7 million contracts for almost 2.5 million clients. It has three hundred own sales locations throughout the Czech Republic and also provides its services through the network of its strategic partner, Ceská sporitelna.

Kooperativa is part of the Vienna Insurance Group, which represents the largest Central European insurance conglomerate with a tradition spanning 195 years. VIG is the highest-rated enterprise on the Vienna Stock Exchange, and its shares are also traded on the Prague Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit koop.cz.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalize AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda's leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance, or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, trust Camunda with the design, orchestration, automation, and improvement of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit camunda.com.

