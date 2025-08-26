DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: 5G in Healthcare Market Size worth US$ 308.24 billion by 2032 with 21.2% CAGR, Report by DataM Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global 5G in healthcare market, valued at US$ 55.40 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 308.24 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. This significant growth is driven by the deployment of 5G-based wearable medical devices, the ability of 5G to transfer large patient data files quickly, and the availability of affordable sensors. Strategic partnerships between governments and key market players are further propelling the adoption of 5G in healthcare, transforming the delivery of connected care.

5G technology is revolutionizing healthcare by enabling high-speed connectivity, ultra-low latency, and real-time data exchange. These capabilities power critical applications such as telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and AI-driven diagnostics, facilitating more efficient and personalized healthcare delivery. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting 5G-enabled devices and infrastructure to overcome traditional barriers in access and responsiveness, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Industry leaders and governments are investing heavily in expanding 5G networks and integrating them with healthcare systems to support smart hospitals and remote surgical procedures. Collaborative efforts are also underway to establish security protocols and regulatory frameworks to ensure patient data privacy and network reliability.

Key Highlights

The global 5G in healthcare market is expected to grow from US$ 55.40 billion in 2024 to US$ 308.24 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 21.2%.

North America dominates with a 39.6% market share in 2024, driven by advanced digital infrastructure and early adoption of 5G technologies.

The remote care and telemedicine segment holds the largest share, accounting for 26.1% of the market in 2025, fueled by high-quality video consultations and real-time data exchange.

Healthcare providers, including hospitals and ambulatory care centers, led the market in 2023 due to the growing adoption of 5G-enabled wearable devices and AI-driven solutions.

Strategic collaborations, such as those between governments and companies like Cisco, Huawei, and Ericsson, are driving 5G integration in healthcare systems.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, supported by government initiatives and increasing adoption of telehealth solutions.

5G-Powered Telemedicine Set to Lead Healthcare Market with 26.1% Share by 2025

The remote care and telemedicine segment is poised to dominate the 5G in healthcare market, holding an estimated 26.1% market share in 2025. With 5G's high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, it enables seamless, high-quality video consultations and real-time data exchange, overcoming previous limitations like lag and connectivity issues. This enhances patient-provider interactions, making remote diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment more effective and reliable. The growing patient preference for convenient, at-home care, combined with increasing healthcare access challenges in rural and underserved areas, drives demand for telemedicine solutions powered by 5G. Additionally, the integration of wearable devices and IoT sensors with 5G networks allows continuous remote monitoring of vital signs, enabling proactive and personalized care.

Hospitals Dominate 5G Healthcare Market; Insurance Payers Set to Surge Ahead

The healthcare providers segment, including hospitals and ambulatory care centers, dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced technologies, the growing use of 5G-enabled wearable medical devices, rising patient volumes, and the adoption of 5G-based solutions. For example, in September 2023, Boston Children's Hospital introduced a hybrid 5G network integrated with the Epic system, supporting AI-driven specialist prioritization and remote patient monitoring (RPM).

The healthcare payers segment, encompassing public and commercial insurance companies, is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Growth is fueled by an increase in health insurance policyholders post-COVID-19, alongside more efficient claims processing and fraud detection enabled by 5G technologies.

North America Leads 5G in Healthcare Market with 39.6% Share in 2024

North America holds the largest market share at 39.6% in 2024, driven by advanced digital infrastructure, strong investment in healthcare innovation, and early adoption of 5G technologies. The U.S. leads with rapid adoption of telemedicine, remote monitoring, and AI-driven diagnostics, supported by favorable regulatory frameworks and ongoing pilot programs in smart hospitals and connected ambulances.

UK & Germany Drive 5G Healthcare Expansion in Europe with Major Investments and Hospital Deployments

The Europe 5G in healthcare market is expected to grow significantly, driven by increasing collaborations between market players and governments. For instance, in April 2024, Oulu University Hospital, in collaboration with WICOAR Technologies, the University of Oulu, and Boldyn Networks, established Europe's first operational private 5G network in a hospital setting under the 'Hola 5G Oulu' project, financed by the European Commission.

In the UK, the market held a substantial share in 2023, supported by mergers like the proposed Vodafone UK and Three UK deal in July 2023, which includes a US$ 11 billion investment to connect every NHS hospital to standalone 5G by 2030. In Germany, Frankfurt University Hospital announced in February 2024 the implementation of 5G-based services to enhance public health delivery and optimize resources.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing 5G Healthcare Market with Strong Government Push

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by significant adoption of advanced technologies, enhanced network connectivity, and government programs promoting telehealth. In November 2023, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Republic Power deployed Asia's first 5G-supported medical booths for remote health screening and consultations. In China, the market held a significant share in 2023, with plans announced in July 2024 to accelerate the rollout of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technologies to enhance AI applications. In India, the government-funded 5G training labs and health applications across North Eastern States, inaugurated in September 2023, are driving market growth.

Key Players Accelerate 5G Healthcare Adoption Through Innovation & Collaboration



Key players driving the 5G in healthcare market include Cisco Systems, Inc., TELUS, Orange 5G Lab, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and others. These companies are investing in 5G infrastructure and collaborating with healthcare providers to integrate advanced connectivity solutions.

In March 2025, Airtel Business partnered with Fortis Healthcare to launch a Smart Clinics solution utilizing Airtel's 5G network, aimed at enhancing telemedicine access in both urban and rural regions. This initiative seeks to transform telemedicine by enabling real-time consultations, integrating connected medical devices, and ensuring secure management of health data. The solution leverages live interactions and connected technology to efficiently handle patient health information, improving the quality and reach of healthcare services.

