Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly Partners With Sing Out Loud Festival to Make Beautiful Music for People and Nature

The Live Wildly Showcase concert will raise funds for conservation while connecting people to Florida's wild places

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Live Wildly is partnering with Sing Out Loud Festival for the second year in a row to present the Live Wildly Showcase - a mission-driven concert designed to spark deeper connections to Florida's wild places.

The two-day outdoor concert - held in St. Augustine, FL, Sept. 20-21 - will be headlined by multiplatinum-selling sensation Hozier, with an exciting lineup that also includes indie-pop favorite Beabadoobee, rising breakout star sombr, and other world-renowned artists.

For each ticket sold, $10 will go to conservation efforts in Florida's St. Johns County. Last year's Live Wildly Showcase raised more than $160,000 for land conservation.

"The Live Wildly Showcase is more than just a concert - it's a call to action," said Lisa Shipley, CEO of Live Wildly. "By coming together to celebrate today's most powerful music, we're also uniting to protect the wild lands and waters that make Florida extraordinary. Music has the power to move people, just like nature does. When the two come together, we create something deeply inspiring - a chance to connect, to learn, and to make a difference."

In addition to its Showcase concert, Live Wildly is also inviting festival goers to step beyond the stage and explore wild Florida with four curated experiences taking place during the month of September across St. Johns County.

These immersive adventures have been created in partnership with local conservation and cultural organizations and are designed to help people learn about the vital role nature has played in Florida's past, present and future.

Wild Waters Art Exhibit opens on Sept. 1 at the historic Governor's House Cultural Center and Museum in downtown St. Augustine, and offers people the chance to explore the natural beauty of Florida through the eyes of artists who were inspired by its rivers, lakes, wetlands and coasts. Presented by the Harn Museum of Art in partnership with the UF Center for Landscape Conservation Planning, the self-guided exhibit invites you to connect with Florida's water-rich ecosystems in a new, artistic way.

Bird Wildly Walking Tours will be offered before the Live Wildly Showcase concerts Sept. 20-21, taking people through two of St. Augustine's most iconic landscapes - Mission Nombre de Dios and Castillo de San Marcos. Led by experienced birders from the St. Augustine Bird Club and St. Johns Regional Audubon, these one-hour tours are ideal for beginners and seasoned birders alike. Tour space is limited. Register for the tours here .

Explore history and nature at the Fort Mose Historic State Park . Home to the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what would become the United States, this 40-acre waterfront park features a full-scale reconstruction of the original 18th-century fort as well as a boardwalk and scenic spots for picnicking, birding and kayaking.

Experience the wild side of St. Augustine with special boat and kayak tours presented by St. Augustine Eco Tours. Five guided tours will take place from Sept. 19-21, offering an up-close look at the region's rich marine life, scenic waterways and coastal ecosystems. The 90-minute boat tours will give participants the chance to see dolphins and coastal birdlife while cruising through rivers and creeks with expert naturalist guides. The two-hour guided paddle tours include a short on-land clinic before heading under the Bridge of Lions and into the salt marshes. Tours are available at a discounted rate of $40. Register here .

More information about Live Wildly's Showcase concert and the curated nature adventures during Sing Out Loud Festival can be found here .

"People protect what they love," Shipley added. "And Florida gives us so much to love - from untamed forests to crystal-clear springs. Our hope is that this event opens hearts and minds, and encourages more people to step outside, fall in love with the wild, and become its fiercest protectors."

