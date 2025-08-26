London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - The mining industry's most influential names are heading to London this December, as BHP, Rio Tinto, Vale, and Freeport-McMoRan confirm their participation in Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 - the global meeting place for mining, energy, and resource transition leaders.

Joining these industry giants on stage are leading innovators and regional champions including Alcoa, Anglo Gold Ashanti, Barrick, Eldorado Gold, Gemfields Group, Kenmare Resources, McEwen Mining, Pan American Silver, Sandstorm Gold Royalties, and Wheaton Precious Metals. View all confirmed mining companies here.

As the anchor event of London Mining Week, Resourcing Tomorrow plays a critical role in driving global collaboration, investment, and innovation across the mining sector. With over 2,000+ c-level attendees expected from across 100+ countries, the 2025 edition promises to be one of the most impactful yet.

Timed just weeks after COP30 in Brazil, Resourcing Tomorrow offers a powerful platform for the industry to respond, align, and act on the commitments made to global climate and sustainability goals. This is where the mining world converges - not just to talk about change, but to deliver it.

The 2025 programme will tackle the key forces reshaping the mining landscape, with themes including:

Critical mineral strategies

Global geopolitics and supply chains

ESG leadership and investment

Cross-sector innovation and technology adoption

Speakers include:

Mark Bristow, President & Chief Executive Officer, Barrick

Mark Cutifani, Chair, Vale Base Metals

Maximo Pacheco, Chairman, Codelco

Katie Jackson, Chief Executive - Copper, Rio Tinto

Carol Plummer, Senior Vice President Sustainability, People and Culture, Agnico Eagle Mines

Marley Palin, Head of Xplor & Portfolio, Innovation & Strategy, BHP

Bill Cobb, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Freeport McMoRan

Victoria Peacey, President, Resolution Copper

Brent Bergeron, Senior Vice President Corp Affairs and Sustainability, Pan American Silver

Nolan Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandstorm Gold Royalties

Faisal Al Othaim, Chairman, Saudi Gold Refinery

Patrick Drouin, President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Wheaton Precious Metals International

With the pace of change accelerating, Resourcing Tomorrow will spotlight the leaders, projects, and technologies securing the minerals that power our world - from clean energy to digital transformation.

Join us in London this December as we shape the future of mining together.

To register or learn more, visit resourcingtomorrow.com.

