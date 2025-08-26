Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the awarding of the Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") for its 100%-owned Romero gold-copper project in the Dominican Republic to Sedgman Canada Ltd. ("Sedgman"), in partnership with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK").

Sedgman will lead the BFS and assume overall responsibility for managing and integrating the study, coordinating key inputs from GoldQuest, SRK, and other third-party consulting groups. The study will be completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 regulatory standards. This collaborative and structured approach is designed to streamline communication between various consulting groups and GoldQuest technical management, define clear roles, and support efficient decision-making as the project progresses toward development.

"We're pleased to be working with Sedgman and SRK, two globally respected firms, to advance Romero through a well-defined, efficient and high-quality feasibility process," said Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest. "This announcement marks an important milestone as we move the project forward with technical expertise and a focus on long-term value creation."

The Romero Project, located in the San Juan Province, is one of the most advanced high-grade undeveloped gold-copper projects in the Caribbean and holds the potential to become a significant contributor to the region's economy.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Leandro Sastre, P. Geo., VP of Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.

About Sedgman Canada Ltd.

Sedgman Canada Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Sedgman Pty Limited, a CIMIC Group company. Sedgman is a leading provider of integrated minerals processing solutions. The company's 250-strong portfolio of high-performing processing plants and supporting mine-site infrastructure showcases the value of its specialist focus.

About SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.

SRK Consulting is an independent, international consulting practice providing focused advice and solutions to the earth and water resource industries. They offer specialist services in fields such as due diligence, feasibility studies, permitting, operation optimization, mine waste and water management, and mine closure. They have been involved in a wide range of projects in most areas of the world and across the full spectrum of mineral commodities. Formed in 1974, SRK employs more than 1,600 professionals in over 44 offices on 6 continents, and has completed more than 30,000 projects worldwide.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out the exploration programs reported on in this release and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the past drill programs, the results of such drill programs and the interpretation of the results of the drill programs, further drilling, the timing of drilling and assay results, mineral resources at Romero and Romero South, the merits of the Company's mineral properties, future drill programs and studies, the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs, the Company's belief that Dominican Republic authorities will support the development of the Romero gold-copper project, and the allocation of funds for the BFS and the 2025 Program.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

