Sapia.ai, the pioneer in AI-native hiring, today announced the launch of its Skills Intelligence API, a developer-first integration that embeds its science-backed skills intelligence directly into any system.

With this launch, Sapia.ai expands from a standalone platform into the independent intelligence layer for the HR tech ecosystem. Any ATS, CRM, job board, or enterprise system can now embed Sapia.ai's conversational interviews, explainable scoring, and real-time candidate insights in minutes, not months.

Unlike inference tools that guess at skills from résumés or scraped data, Sapia.ai measures skills directly. Built on the world's largest structured interview dataset over 7 million interviews and 3 billion words of candidate language the API powers validated, explainable, and bias-mitigated skills intelligence. Every new candidate compounds this dataset, creating a moat no competitor can replicate.

"With the Skills Intelligence API, we've removed the final barrier to ethical, scalable talent assessment and mobility," said Barb Hyman, CEO of Sapia.ai. "Any system can now leverage our proprietary structured interviews and explainable AI scoring to make better people decisions: fairly, inclusively, and with an experience candidates love."

Built for developers, trusted by enterprises

The RESTful API delivers enterprise-grade scale and security, offering:

Chat-based structured interviews inclusive, untimed, mobile-first

inclusive, untimed, mobile-first Explainable scoring via SAIGE , Sapia.ai's generative AI scoring engine

Real-time insights and webhook automation for hiring and mobility workflows

, Sapia.ai's generative AI scoring engine for hiring and mobility workflows Enterprise compliance and security aligned with ISO 42001, SOC2, and EU AI Act readiness

Powering the Hire Brilliant framework

The Skills Intelligence API extends Sapia.ai's pillars of brilliance:

Define Brilliant with JAS turning job descriptions into competency models

with JAS turning job descriptions into competency models Measure Brilliant with structured chat interviews and SAIGE scoring

with structured chat interviews and SAIGE scoring Discover Brilliant with insights and TIA, the recruiter co-pilot

The ecosystem opportunity

The launch comes as consolidation reshapes HR tech, underscored by Workday's recent acquisition of Paradox. Sapia.ai positions itself as the science layer for the ecosystem: the only platform turning candidate language into validated, explainable skills intelligence, already trusted by enterprises worldwide to improve speed, inclusivity, and candidate experience at scale.

The Skills Intelligence API is available immediately. Early adopters will gain access to co-development opportunities and a first-mover advantage.

Start building today: developer.sapia.ai

Contacts:

Barb Hyman, barb@sapia.ai