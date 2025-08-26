Anzeige
26.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
CoinEx Global Limited: CoinEx Launches New Ambassador Program for Top Traders and Community Leaders

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx is accelerating its growth across Europe with the launch of the EU Ambassador Program, designed to empower institutions, advanced traders, and community leaders to grow their influence while partnering with a leading global crypto exchange.

About the Program

The EU Ambassador Program focuses on three key groups:

  • Institutions & Partners - market makers, brokers, and trading firms
  • Advanced Traders - VIP clients, API users, and quantitative traders
  • Community Leaders & KOLs - crypto influencers, educators, and trading community heads

The program is a cornerstone of CoinEx's partner strategy, offering top traders and community leaders the opportunity to collaborate directly with the exchange. Ambassadors enjoy:

  • Competitive, personalized rebates and monthly bonuses
  • Tailored campaigns and exclusive trading fee for communities
  • Dedicated regional support and professional growth resources
  • Opportunities to co-organize educational content and local initiatives

Over the past three months, CoinEx Ambassadors have successfully expanded their community networks by more than 30%, achieving substantial growth in both influence and steady income. This remarkable progress underscores the program's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships-enhancing connectivity, amplifying reach, and driving greater value for ambassadors and the exchange alike.

Apply Today

Applications are reviewed daily. Selected candidates will be contacted directly to discuss tailored cooperation terms and benefit packages.
Apply now through the dedicated form

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been among the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to ensure user assets are 100% insured. CoinEx provides over 1300 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinex-launches-new-ambassador-program-for-top-traders-and-community-leaders-302538833.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
