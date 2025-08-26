London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Resourcing Tomorrow is proud to announce a partnership with the Elephant Protection Initiative (EPI) Foundation, an African-led conservation alliance, for the 2025 edition of the event.

This unprecedented collaboration will span the entire conference experience, including main-stage thought leadership, a dedicated presence on the show floor, and a culminating Silent Auction at the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards and Gala Dinner on 4 December at the historic Guildhall.

Founded at the London Conference on Illegal Wildlife Trade in 2014 by the presidents of Botswana, Chad, Gabon, and Tanzania, and the foreign minister of Ethiopia, the EPI is a pioneering alliance of 26 African states committed to ensuring that elephants and people can coexist in harmony. Their work focuses on cross-border cooperation, national strategy support, biodiversity conservation, preventing illegal trade in ivory, and improving the livelihood of rural communities - all rooted in African leadership and vision. The EPI Foundation is the EPI's small and cost-efficient secretariat.

As part of this exciting partnership:

EPI Foundation's Chairwoman Hon. Sharon Ikeazor CON, a former minister of the environment from Nigeria, will speak during the main conference programme, contributing to the event's ESG dialogue with a keynote on the role of wildlife conservation in sustainable development and climate resilience.

EPI Foundation will host a featured space on the exhibition floor, where delegates can explore their latest initiatives, meet their team, and engage with real-world impact stories from across Africa.

The collaboration will culminate in a Silent Auction during the Gala Dinner on 4 December, with all proceeds supporting EPI's mission to protect Africa's elephants and their ecosystems and promote harmonious coexistence with local communities.

"Africa is on a rapid development pathway and achieving harmonious coexistence with elephants includes engaging with the resource development sector" said John E Scanlon AO, CEO of the EPI Foundation. "The EPI Foundation is committed to working with governments, local communities, and the private sector to advance outcomes that achieve multiple environmental, social and economic objectives" added Scanlon, highlighting the shared objectives of the EPI and the mining sector, and the opportunity to engage an influential audience at Resourcing Tomorrow.

"Partnering with the EPI is a powerful reminder that sustainability in mining doesn't stop at emissions targets - it extends to ecosystems, wildlife, and the human communities that rely on them," said Nick Rastall, Event Director of Resourcing Tomorrow. "By bringing EPI into the heart of the conference and celebrating their work at our Gala, we're making space for conversations that truly reflect the future of responsible resource development."

The Silent Auction promises to be one of the Gala's most anticipated moments. Prizes include West End theatre packages, fine dining at Bluebird Chelsea, luxury spa getaways, and curated cultural experiences - all designed to drive fundraising in a fun and meaningful way. The auction offers guests a chance to contribute to a vital conservation cause while celebrating industry excellence in style.

This exciting new partnership underscores Resourcing Tomorrow's broader commitment to ESG, global collaboration, and demonstrating how the mining sector can lead on environmental stewardship.

For more information on the EPI collaboration, Silent Auction, or Gala Dinner sponsorships, visit resourcingtomorrow.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263922

SOURCE: Resourcing Tomorrow