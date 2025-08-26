Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Churchwell Insurance, one of the nation's fastest-growing providers of Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance for public companies, has been selected to join the highly competitive Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. This recognition underscores Churchwell Insurance's rapid growth trajectory, innovative approach, and leadership in executive liability insurance.

Founded by entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran Chaz Churchwell, the agency has built a reputation for protecting small- and micro-cap public companies with specialized D&O programs. According to RT Specialty, one of the world's leading wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products, Churchwell Insurance is among the fastest-growing writers of public company D&O in the United States. The firm has experienced record-breaking growth over the past decade by combining deep industry expertise with a commitment to personal service.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program is a nationwide initiative designed to help entrepreneurs unlock growth potential, create jobs, and build more resilient companies. Admission is highly selective, requiring participants to undergo an extensive vetting process that evaluates vision, financial health, leadership capacity, and long-term strategy.

"Being chosen for Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses Program is a tremendous honor," said Chaz Churchwell, Founder and Principal of Churchwell Insurance. "The selection process was intense and deeply probing. We are humbled and grateful that Goldman Sachs sees what I see for the future of Churchwell Insurance and will be running with us on this marathon."

Churchwell Insurance is not just growing in size, but in impact. The agency provides risk management solutions that are often overlooked by large agencies serving public companies. By tailoring programs to the unique challenges of small- and micro-cap businesses-many of which face heightened litigation and regulatory scrutiny-Churchwell Insurance ensures executives and boards can focus on building shareholder value with confidence.

Participation in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program will provide Churchwell Insurance with world-class business education, networking opportunities, and access to capital expertise. The program's alumni network includes some of the country's most dynamic and resilient business leaders, offering valuable connections and resources to support the agency's long-term vision.

"This program aligns perfectly with our mission," Churchwell added. "At Churchwell Insurance, our motto is 'We Protect, You Build.' By joining this initiative, we are equipping ourselves to protect more companies and empower more leaders, while building a stronger future for our firm and the clients we serve."

With more than 1,200 clients across the country and access to over 100 insurance markets in the U.S., London, and Bermuda, Churchwell Insurance is well-positioned to continue its rapid ascent as a premier provider of executive liability coverage. The Goldman Sachs recognition further validates the firm's strategy and commitment to excellence.

About Churchwell Insurance

Churchwell Insurance is a veteran-owned, Dallas-based agency specializing in global Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance and executive liability solutions for public companies listed on a U.S. exchange. Serving clients nationwide, the agency combines personalized service with access to leading domestic and international carriers. Its mission is simple: We Protect, You Build.

