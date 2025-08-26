

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 (26 August 2025, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of and for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on 26 August 2025. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2025: 1. Steady overall business results Operating profit after tax attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB77,732 million, up 3.7% YoY.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB68,047 million. Revenue was RMB546,469 million.

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB943,952 million, up 1.7% YTD. Note: Operating profit is a meaningful business performance evaluation and comparison metric given the long-term nature of the Company's major Life & Health business. Ping An defines operating profit after tax as reported net profit excluding the short-term investment variance (RMB-4,126 million) and the impact of one-off material non-operating items and others (RMB-5,571 million). 2. Steady growth of cash dividends Ping An attaches importance to shareholder returns, and will pay an interim dividend of RMB0.95 per share in cash, up 2.2% YoY. 3. Life & Health develops steadily with high-quality development in multiple channels Life and health insurance business's new business value ("NBV") increased 39.8% YoY, and NBV margin based on annualized new premium rose 9.0 pps YoY.

Agent channel NBV grew 17.0% YoY driven by a 21.6% YoY increase in NBV per agent. Bancassurance channel NBV soared 168.6% YoY. 4. Ping An P&C's steady business growth and improved business quality Premium income was RMB171,857 million, up 7.1% YoY.

Insurance revenue was RMB165,661 million, up 2.3% YoY.

Overall combined ratio ( "COR" ) improved by 2.6 pps YoY to 95.2%, indicating sustained strong profitability.

Auto insurance COR improved by 2.6 pps YoY to 95.5%, better than the market average. 5. Continuously enhanced asset allocation capability and solid investment results Unannualized comprehensive investment yield was 3.1%, up 0.3 pps YoY.

10-year average net investment yield was 5.0%.

10-year average comprehensive investment yield was 5.1%. 6. Ping An Bank's steady business performance and asset quality Net profit was RMB24,870 million.

Non-performing loan ratio was 1.05%.

Provision coverage ratio was 238.48%. 7. Integrated finance-enabled core competitive moat and customer development Retail customers increased 1.8% YTD to nearly 247 million.

26.6% of customers held 4 or more contracts, with a 97.8% retention rate.

73.8% of customers have been served for 5 or more years, with a 94.6% retention rate. 8. Differentiation-enabled core businesses under health & senior care strategy Ping An has partnered with 100% of China's top 100 hospitals and 3A hospitals. Customers entitled to service benefits in the health and senior care ecosystem contributed nearly 70% of Ping An Life's NBV.

Nearly 210,000 customers were entitled to home-based senior care services, which covered 85 cities nationwide. Premium health and senior care communities have been unveiled in 5 cities. 9. CSRs, green development and rural vitalization Cumulative investment to bolster the real economy approached RMB10.80 trillion. Green investment of insurance funds reached RMB144,482 million.

Green loan balance was RMB251,746 million.

Green insurance premium income was RMB35,836 million.

Funding for rural industrial vitalization amounted to RMB32,809 million. MSCI ESG Rating rose to AA; No.1 in the multi-line insurance and brokerage industry in Asia-Pacific.

Ping An was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) as the only Chinese mainland insurer included. 10. Further increased brand value The Company rose to No.47 on the Fortune Global 500 list, ranking No.9 among financial services companies worldwide.

The Company rose to No.47 on the Fortune Global 500 list, ranking No.9 among financial services companies worldwide. No.13 on the Fortune China 500 list. No.27 on the Forbes Global 2000 list (No.1 among Chinese insurers).

China 500 list. No.27 on the Global 2000 list (No.1 among Chinese insurers). No.1 on the Brand Finance Insurance 100 list in relation to global insurance brand value for 9 consecutive years. For further details, please refer to the interim result announcement published by the Company on the websites of the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 26 August 2025 (the "Interim Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Interim Results Announcement. -End-



