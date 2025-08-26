Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Signing at the German-Canadian Critical Minerals Round Table in Berlin: Rock Tech Lithium and ENERTRAG SE Enter Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Energy Supply of the Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben

At least 50 percent of the electricity demand of Rock Tech's converter in Guben will be supplied directly from new wind and photovoltaic plants operated by ENERTRAG starting in 2030.

By using renewable energy, indirect CO2 emissions (Scope 2) of the converter can be reduced by approximately 50 percent.

The energy and sustainability concept for the converter in Guben will serve as a blueprint for the converter in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") Rock Tech and ENERTRAG, in the presence of the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as well as Tim Hodgson, Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Mélanie Joly, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Katharina Reiche, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the long-term supply of renewable energy for the planned lithium hydroxide converter in Guben. The goal of the partnership is to ensure a sustainable and competitive electricity supply, providing Rock Tech with planning security for the converter's operating costs (OpEx). The converter project is recognized as a strategic initiative under the European Commission's Critical Raw Materials Act and serves as a model for the decarbonization of European industry through cross-border cooperation. The concept also serves as a template for building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals in Canada.

A core element of the renewable energy initiative is the direct supply of electricity from new wind and photovoltaic plants in the neighboring Polish municipality of Gubin. ENERTRAG intends to provide at least 70 GWh of renewable electricity per year under a future power purchase agreement (PPA), covering at least 50 percent of the converter's expected electricity demand. For Rock Tech, this means a significant reduction in indirect CO 2 emissions (Scope 2 GHG) by at least 25 percent.

"With the planned direct supply of our converter with renewable energy, we are setting an important milestone for the sustainable and competitive production of lithium hydroxide in Europe. The partnership with ENERTRAG is an important example of how industry and energy producers can work together in a practical way to decarbonize the value chain. This not only creates planning security for our project but also contributes to achieving European climate targets," says Mirco Wojnarowicz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rock Tech Lithium.

From the start of commissioning, a significant share of the converter's electricity demand is to be covered by renewable sources. From 2030 onwards, at least 50 percent of the total electricity demand will be met by renewables.

The project stands as a model for the decarbonization of European industry and underscores the importance of cross-border and cross-company collaboration for greater sustainability.

Dr. Gunar Hering, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ENERTRAG adds: "With this partnership, we are demonstrating how tomorrow's industry can be supplied with climate-friendly and competitive renewable energy today. We are focusing on innovative solutions such as direct electricity supply from new wind and solar parks in Gubin and the use of process heat through sector coupling. The project with Rock Tech is a milestone for the cross-border energy transition and highlights the role of the Lausitz-area in Brandenburg as the future region for sustainable industry. Together, we are creating planning security, strengthening the regional value proposition, and making a true contribution to the decarbonization of the European economy."

The cooperation is subject to positive investment decisions by both parties.

The agreement was signed during the German-Canadian Critical Minerals Round Table. "The partnership between Rock Tech Lithium and ENERTRAG represents a powerful example of how Canadian innovation and international collaboration can drive the clean energy transition. The Guben converter project, and its future counterpart in Red Rock, Ontario, reflect Canada's commitment to building resilient, low-carbon supply chains for critical minerals, while strengthening our strategic partnership with Germany in support of shared climate and economic goals," noted the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. The participation of the Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) underscores the close bilateral cooperation between Canada and Germany in the field of critical minerals and clean energy, and highlights Rock Tech's role as a Canadian company contributing to the development of a sustainable transatlantic supply chain. As a recipient of NRCan funding from the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF), Rock Tech is proud to continue working with NRCan and the Government of Canada government to advance Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy and to further strengthen the Canadian-German transatlantic partnership in the field of clean energy.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium - supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium hydroxide converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 36,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a strategic project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local First Nations communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

About ENERTRAG

ENERTRAG has been implementing the energy transition for more than 25 years. Over 1,200 employees plan, build, and operate interconnected power plants based on wind and solar systems, our own grid infrastructure, batteries, and electrolysers. These reliably supply electricity, heat, and green hydrogen as needed, replacing every fossil fuel power plant.

With our own plants, we generate around 2,000 gigawatt hours of electricity from wind and solar power annually, and green hydrogen since 2011. On this basis, we are developing energy projects with a capacity of over 30 gigawatts - in nine countries on four continents.

ENERTRAG stands for the global energy supply of the future: sustainable, secure, regionally anchored. So that our earth remains livable.

