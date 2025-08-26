Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Unico Connect, a leading software development agency, showcased its newly-launched suite of digital school solutions designed to support administrative, compliance, and operational workflows for charter schools at the National Charter Schools Conference (NCSC) 2025, held in Orlando.

Unico Connect Unveiled UniSchool At NCSC 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/263918_b4ad8fb9548478c3_001full.jpg

UniSchool is designed to support the essential operational and compliance requirements of charter schools. The platform currently features three main solutions:

Compliance Center : Built for charter schools with Independent Study Programs, this tool streamlines student onboarding, course enrollment, audit-ready reporting, evidence collection, digital signatures from all parties, and final administrative approvals.

: Built for charter schools with Independent Study Programs, this tool streamlines student onboarding, course enrollment, audit-ready reporting, evidence collection, digital signatures from all parties, and final administrative approvals. Attendance Module : A digital tool for tracking in-class attendance that streamlines communication and recordkeeping between students and staff while fully integrating with Student Information Systems for real-time syncing and maintenance.

: A digital tool for tracking in-class attendance that streamlines communication and recordkeeping between students and staff while fully integrating with Student Information Systems for real-time syncing and maintenance. School Management App (Web + Mobile): A centralized, all-in-one platform for students, staff, and parents that provides daily schedules, class and task tracking, event updates, directories, chat with audio/video, resource sharing, and classroom communication-accessible across both web and mobile devices.

The platform combines compliance-ready documentation tools, real-time operations management, and a modern user experience in one integrated suite.

Fully customizable and scalable, UniSchool was built using direct input from educators and school administrators to ensure it addresses real, day-to-day challenges.

Unico Connect is currently focused on leveraging event momentum by hosting targeted demos, working closely with interested schools during the evaluation phase, and supporting a smooth transition from initial interest to full implementation and onboarding.

To learn more about Unico Connect's digital solutions for charter schools or to schedule a personalized demo, visit https://unicoconnect.com/.

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is a leading software development agency recognized for its expertise in No-Code tools. It leverages visual development tools to create remarkable digital products that redefine user experiences. Unico Connect's expertise isn't confined to No Code platforms; it also leverages code-based frameworks such as Angular, React, Node.js, PHP, and Python, facilitating the development of complex, custom solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263918

SOURCE: DesignRush