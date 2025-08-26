PA Health & Wellness Partners With Vheda Health to Advance Virtual Care for Participants With Chronic Conditions

MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / PA Health & Wellness, a company of Centene Corporation, has today announced a partnership with Vheda Health, a leader in virtual health engagement for underserved populations. This collaboration aims to expand access to innovative virtual care for Pennsylvanians living with chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma.

"Our partnership with Vheda Health strengthens our commitment to supporting PA Health & Wellness participants in managing their chronic conditions more effectively," said Louis Sabater, senior director of population health & clinical operations at PA Health & Wellness. "By leveraging technology that keeps participants connected to their care management team, we're equipping them with vital tools, resources, and support necessary to lead healthier, more empowered lives."

Program Highlights

Eligible participants across Pennsylvania will receive a smartphone and customized mobile health kits corresponding to their primary health needs. The Vheda program is essential because many Pennsylvanians with chronic conditions face barriers such as limited access to in-person providers and fragmented care-challenges that these resources help overcome by closing care gaps and promoting equitable, continuous health management. The vital health tools provided allow participants to better manage their health with improved access to care and enhanced communication.

These will include:

Biometric monitoring devices (glucometers, blood pressure cuffs, weight scales)

A smartphone preloaded with HIPAA-compliant health applications

Seamless connection to licensed care teams

Core Features:

Daily digital engagement : Personalized education, reminders, and self-guided tasks to support condition management

Remote monitoring & real-time data sharing : Allows for proactive care and early clinical intervention

Clinical health coaching and behavioral health screenings : Including the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 depression assessment

24/7 mobile access: Direct lines to care resources such as nurse support and scheduling

Each participant begins with a personalized onboarding assessment to identify potential barriers to success, including psychosocial, behavioral, and environmental factors - ensuring that every support plan is tailored to better meet the needs of the individual.

"This partnership reflects our mission to expand access to care for those who need it most," said Bradley Marks, chief client officer of Vheda Health. "We're proud to support PA Health & Wellness in delivering daily, meaningful touchpoints that increase participant engagement and drive health improvements at scale. When participants are connected, equipped, and empowered, improved outcomes follow."

Eligibility and Participation

Enrollment is available by invitation to eligible PA Health & Wellness participants. Individuals meeting eligibility criteria will be contacted directly regarding program enrollment.

About PA Health & Wellness

PA Health & Wellness is a local health insurance provider that is committed to improving the health of the Pennsylvania residents, one person at a time, through access to healthcare coverage. Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Pennsylvania through local, regional and community-based resources, PA Health & Wellness is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation (Centene). PA Health & Wellness exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. For more information, visit PAHealthWellness.com.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care, maternal health, and behavioral health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

