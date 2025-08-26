Interstride Acquires GoinGlobal to Expand Global Career Access and Build the Future of International Student Mobility

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Interstride, the leading international student success platform, has acquired GoinGlobal, a global career resource trusted by universities and professionals for over 20 years.

Through this acquisition, Interstride's network now spans 550+ universities and colleges across more than 20 countries, creating one of the largest platforms dedicated to international student success. This next chapter expands on Interstride's mission to break down barriers for international students by delivering student-first, cross-border career solutions that build on GoinGlobal's legacy while deepening global job search access, insights, and employer connections.

"This acquisition reflects a bold step forward," said Nitin Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Interstride. "It significantly expands our reach and impact, while reinforcing our core belief: that international students deserve better tools, broader access, and real opportunities to thrive globally."

The expanded network provides immediate value not just to students and institutions, but also to employers. With a presence across hundreds of universities worldwide, employers can now tap into a diverse, highly skilled, and globally minded talent pool, directly through the Interstride platform.

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

Access to 550+ institutions across 20+ countries and a global ecosystem for students, universities, and employers

Enhanced employer engagement and stronger pathways to identify and recruit international talent

A unified mission to optimize global job search and international student mobility through modern, student-first solutions

GoinGlobal's trusted content and legacy will remain a core part of the Interstride experience, now enhanced with new capabilities and a broader vision. Interstride will continue to invest in building the world's most comprehensive platform for cross-border employability by simplifying immigration, streamlining job search, and unlocking global career pathways for the next generation of talent.

Beyond expanding job search and employer access, Interstride is also deepening its support of the international student journey through new products like the Admissions Portal. This tool helps students evaluate and select institutions based on how well they support international students. It is one of many growth initiatives focused on providing the transparency and support students need at every stage of their global education and career journey.

About Interstride

Interstride is the leading platform higher education institutions use to support international students across the entire lifecycle. From admissions and visa guidance to global job search and employer connections, Interstride drives student success while helping institutions close enrollment and career outcome gaps.

Media Contact:

Judy Chen

Associate Director, Partnerships

judy@interstride.com





SOURCE: Interstride

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/interstride-acquires-goinglobal-to-expand-global-career-access-and-build-the-future-of-in-1063095