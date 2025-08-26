AMC Health Expands Virtual Care Offering to Boost HEDIS & Star Ratings for Health Plans

Building on more than 20 years of data and expertise, AMC Health announces a major expansion of its virtual care solution to tackle rising costs and shrinking reimbursements for health plans.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / AMC Health, a long-time pioneer of virtual care technology and programs, today announced a major expansion to its solution designed to support health plans in meeting and exceeding rising HEDIS and Medicare Star quality thresholds. With escalating benchmarks, rising costs, and performance-based reimbursement at stake, health plans face intensifying pressure to close care gaps and drive better outcomes for members.

virtual care from home

woman takes blood pressure reading in kitchen

AMC Health's expanded focus integrates real-time physiometric data captured from members' homes, AI-driven risk stratification, and personalized provider care to drive gap closure. The solution impacts up to 50 different measures, some triple-weighted, across multiple critical areas of healthcare, including those related to chronic disease, medication management, and readmissions. This expansion includes an end-to-end virtual care model from logistics to enrollment to a multidisciplinary clinical team with the capacity to prescribe, order, and refer services, delivering personalized, comprehensive care to members.

AMC Health's solution has demonstrated measurable clinical outcomes, including a 32% reduced risk of cardiac events, 46% reduced risk of stroke, 36% reduction in all-cause readmissions, and $676 PMPM savings - all with a sustained 97% member satisfaction.

"We are proud to expand our virtual care solution in partnership with health plans to address significant opportunities in HEDIS and Star measures and overall performance," said Nesim Bildirici, CEO of AMC Health. "Our multidisciplinary care team, coupled with both specialized and generalist providers and leveraging real-time data and AI, delivers personalized and continuous care. This approach drives improvements in quality scores, enhances member outcomes, and generates stronger financial performance for our partners."

"This expansion of our clinical capabilities allows us to do more than ever before. By combining our proven expertise with enhanced tools and insights, we can address gaps faster, deliver more targeted interventions, and further strengthen quality performance for the populations we serve," said Doreen Salek, Chief Clinical Officer at AMC Health.

This enhancement reflects AMC Health's mission to extend proactive, data-driven care into the home, reinforcing its position as a trusted, long-established partner in virtual care. With a proven track record and scalable infrastructure, AMC Health continues to set the standard for outcomes-driven virtual care.

Health plan leaders interested in elevating their quality performance while reducing costs are encouraged to contact AMC Health to see how the solution can improve their own HEDIS and Star Ratings.

About AMC Health

Founded in 2002, AMC Health delivers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for managing members from the comfort of their own homes, leveraging real-time data and AI. Its end-to-end virtual care solution enables health plans to close the critical care gaps that are most important to them, ensuring timely and proactive care for the members they serve.

SOURCE: AMC Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/amc-health-expands-virtual-care-offering-to-boost-hedis-and-star-rati-1063374