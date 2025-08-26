Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment Makes a Splash With Hawaiian Falls Waterparks Acquisition

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is diving into more family fun with the exciting acquisition of three Hawaiian Falls outdoor waterparks in Texas. Located in Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco, these island-inspired destinations are now an extension of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment family, complementing its Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark & Resort in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Hawaiian Falls Waterparks have served as a popular destination for families, offering a mix of thrilling water slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and kid-friendly splash zones.

"Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has always been committed to creating unforgettable family fun," said President Jim Pattison, Jr. "Bringing Hawaiian Falls into the Ripley's family of attractions allows us to expand in one of our favorite states - Texas!"

The three Hawaiian Falls waterparks were previously owned by ProParks Attractions Group, which acquired them in 2017 and successfully grew attendance and guest satisfaction through operating improvements and capital reinvestment. "I am very confident the businesses and the teams will continue to prosper under the ownership of Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment," said ProParks CEO John Hyltin.

Island Highlights of Hawaiian Falls:

Mansfield - One of Dallas-Fort Worth's fastest-growing suburbs, this 13-acre waterpark welcomes thousands of guests annually. Recent expansions include Turtle Bay, a serene splash zone, and Ohana Hall, a gathering space perfect for luaus and family celebrations.

Roanoke - This 9-acre waterpark features one of the largest play structures in North America. Guests flock to Coconut Cove for its vibrant water play and enjoy the thrill of riding together on family-sized rafts.

Waco - Located in Waco's entertainment district, this 11-acre park offers 10 waterslide experiences, exciting rides and aquatic adventures. Whether you're catching waves or floating under palm trees, it's a must-visit waterpark for all ages.

Hawaiian Falls Waterparks are open on weekends and select dates through Sunday, Sept. 14. Season Passes for 2026 are now available and include unlimited visits for the remainder of the 2025 season as well as all of 2026 at all three parks. For more information, visit www.hfalls.com.

With more than 100 attractions across nine countries, including Grand Prairie, Texas, Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment continues to expand its portfolio of unbelievable experiences. The addition of Hawaiian Falls brings even more tropical fun to families seeking adventure, relaxation, and a splash of the unexpected.

About Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

