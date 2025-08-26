Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a bold leader in regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare, today announced a thrilling partnership between its clinical division, Adia Med, and Venture Medical. This electrifying collaboration launches Adia Med into the epicenter of insurance-ready wound repair, igniting a high-margin revenue stream within the colossal $25 billion U.S. wound care market and setting the stage for transformative growth.

Building on the momentum of its current nationwide commercial campaign for Adia Med, this strategic alliance with Venture Medical positions the company to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing wound care sector while making innovative care more accessible to patients in need. From diabetic ulcers to venous ulcers, pressure sores, and chronic skin injuries, Adia Med is equipped to address a wide range of conditions with cutting-edge solutions.

Through the partnership, Venture Medical provides Adia Med with a robust portfolio of HCPCS billable products, optimized for insurance reimbursement and tailored to individual patient conditions. Their expert support in patient review and preliminary insurance verification ensures treatments align seamlessly with payer requirements, streamlining reimbursement with precision and speed.

"This partnership is a major step forward for Adia Med," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Venture Medical's expertise and product supply enable us to scale rapidly into a high-demand, insurance-backed market that serves millions of Americans annually. We're not only creating a powerful new revenue stream but also delivering transformative wound care solutions to patients who need them most."

This exciting expansion strengthens Adia Med's payer integration strategy, building on existing approvals with UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, alongside active filings with TRICARE. By combining these payer relationships with Venture Medical's insurance-ready wound repair products and verification support, Adia Med is poised to gain significant ground in a large, stable, and growing market.

With this forward-thinking partnership, Adia Med is advancing its mission to drive meaningful patient impact while creating lasting, high-value opportunities for shareholders. The company is ready to make a bold mark on the future of wound care.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

