Energy storage in Brazil is entering a period of accelerated growth. Despite the absence of a legal framework, companies are expanding battery production, diversifying models, and preparing storage to play a central role in the energy transition. From ESS News Solar deployment has been a success story in Brazil, but the need for more battery energy storage capacity is increasingly urgent. The Brazilian energy storage market is at a turning point. Driven by rising energy bills, the instability of the electricity grid and a search for greater autonomy, the sector is expected to grow exponentially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...