The National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Sandia National Labs have created a new nomenclature for PV connectors to reduce confusion amongst installers and developers, while improving deployment practices. They catalogued a sampling of twenty-five commercially available 4 mm connectors. A group of researchers from the U. S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Sandia National Laboratories has created a standardized terminology for PV connectors in an effort to reduce confusion and offer best practices for their deployment. In the study "Standardized nomenclature ...

