Abdera Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its advanced antibody engineering ROVEr platform to design and develop tunable precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer, today announced that initial pharmacokinetics, dosimetry and safety data from the company's ongoing first-in-human Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ABD-147, a novel DLL3-targeting radiopharmaceutical, will be presented at the IASLC 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), being held September 6-9 in Barcelona, Spain.

Details for the presentation at the IASLC 2025 WCLC are as follows:

Title: First-in-Human Study of 225Ac-ABD147 for SCLC and LCNEC Post-Chemotherapy: Pharmacokinetics, Biodistribution and Safety Insights

Presenter: Sean Carlin, Ph.D., vice president, translational sciences, Abdera Therapeutics

Session: P3.13 Small Cell Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. CEST

In addition, Abdera management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Participants: Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer; Rachael Brake, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

2025 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

1x1 meetings: Friday, September 5, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Participant: Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer

23rd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: Monday, September 8, 2025, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Participant: Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer

Oppenheimer 3rd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

Panel discussion: Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Participant: Rachael Brake, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

About ABD-147

ABD-147 is a targeted radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac), a highly potent alpha-emitting radioisotope, to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) with high affinity. DLL3 is a protein in the Notch pathway that is critical for the development and regulation of neuroendocrine versus epithelial cell differentiation in the lungs. In certain high grade neuroendocrine carcinomas including small cell lung cancer (SCLC), DLL3 is upregulated and specifically expressed on the cell surface in more than 80% of cases. In contrast, DLL3 is absent or very rarely expressed on the surface of nonmalignant cells. Given the high specificity of DLL3 expression on cancer cells and the distinct mechanism of action, DLL3 represents a compelling target for treating SCLC and other DLL3+ solid tumors with targeted radiotherapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to ABD-147 for the treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who have progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and Orphan Drug Designation to ABD-147 for the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinoma. ABD-147 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with SCLC or large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung who have previously received platinum-based therapy.

About Abdera

Abdera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Abdera's Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr) proprietary platform enables the company to engineer potential best-in-class therapies for both clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes capable of emitting alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy cancer cells. Abdera's lead program, ABD-147, is a next-generation precision radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac) to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC). Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Abdera also has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. To learn more, please visit www.abderatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

