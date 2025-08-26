--Sage and SAP veteran to drive strategic partnerships for the next era of professional services--

Kantata, a leading global provider of Professional Service Automation (PSA), today announced the appointment of Jesse Weber as Vice President of Partner Alliances. Bringing more than 14 years of experience building technology partner ecosystems at companies including Sage and SAP, Weber will lead Kantata's strategic alliances program focusing on expanding its partner network to include Private Equity and Consulting firms.

"Kantata's partners are a cornerstone of our future. I'm excited to strengthen Kantata's partner network of private equity firms and other organizations that deliver measurable value and growth," said Weber. "Expanding Kantata's strategic alliances will ensure our industry-leading PSA enhances service delivery and keeps our customers a step ahead in a dynamic economy."

Weber most recently served as Global Head of Private Equity Alliances at Sage, where he led a team engaging hundreds of private equity firms, venture investors, and consulting partners to accelerate digital transformation and financial modernization. Prior to that, he held multiple leadership roles at SAP, including Director, Private Equity Alliances (SAP-Ariba) and Senior Business Development Manager for Global Private Equity (SAP Concur).

"Jesse has the vision and expertise to expand our partner ecosystem in ways that directly fuel innovation and customer success," said Patrick O'Donnell, CRO at Kantata. "This is a key step in ensuring Kantata remains at the forefront of enabling professional services organizations to navigate change and seize new opportunities."

Weber holds a BA in Business Administration from Eastern Washington University.

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Its purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

