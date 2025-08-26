Advanced financial decision intelligence will enhance audit workflows, allowing for more proactive risk management and improved audit quality

MindBridge, the leader in AI-powered financial decision intelligence, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Buzzacott, one of the UK's top accountancy firms. This collaboration is set to enhance Buzzacott's audit capabilities, empowering the firm to deliver even greater audit quality and value to its clients by leveraging MindBridge's cutting-edge AI analytics platform. Through this partnership, Buzzacott reaffirms its commitment to innovation, using next-generation technology to enhance operations and elevate service delivery and audit quality for its growing client base.

As businesses expand in size and complexity, their financial data management needs become more sophisticated. By partnering with MindBridge, Buzzacott is well positioned to meet these evolving demands head-on. The implementation of AI-driven analytics will allow Buzzacott to further strengthen its audit processes, improve risk detection, and offer data-driven insights that will benefit both the firm and its clients.

"As our business has grown, we identified that further efficiencies may be available through the use of new tools, particularly when managing large volumes of transaction data from our bigger clients," said Ross Clark, Senior Manager at Buzzacott. "MindBridge's AI platform provides a scalable, efficient solution that not only enables us to maintain our high audit quality standards but also allows us to deliver deeper insights and greater value to our clients," added Peter Chapman, Partner at Buzzacott.

After evaluating several solutions, Buzzacott selected MindBridge for its proven AI capabilities and comprehensive features. The platform's Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) accreditation in the UK market and its reputation for innovation in financial risk intelligence were key factors in the decision. With transparent, explainable AI that analyzes 100% of transactions, Buzzacott can improve accuracy, reduce blind spots, and confidently continue to meet or exceed regulatory requirements.

MindBridge's advanced risk detection tools will enhance Buzzacott's audit workflows, allowing for more proactive risk management and enhanced audit quality. Buzzacott also foresees greater efficiency once the solution is fully deployed, particularly through faster sampling enabled by intelligent identification of high-risk entries and seamless integration via the MindBridge API.

"Buzzacott's decision to adopt AI-driven analytics demonstrates their forward-thinking approach to audit innovation which will strengthen their position as the preferred auditor partner in their chosen markets," said Sarah McGinnity, General Manager, Audit Assurance Solutions at MindBridge. "We're excited to partner with such a respected firm to help them scale their operations, increase efficiency, and offer enhanced insights to their clients through AI and advanced data analytics."

MindBridge's platform offers complete transparency with third-party validation for its AI methods. Designed to support evolving regulations, the platform's continuously updated AI algorithms help companies stay ahead of regulatory changes. By delivering deep, AI-driven analysis, MindBridge empowers informed decision-making with actionable insights, highlighting both risks and opportunities within financial data.

About MindBridge Analytics

MindBridge is the leader in AI-powered financial decision intelligence. The MindBridge platform empowers finance teams to analyze 100% of financial transactions in real time, enabling organizations to detect risk, surface anomalies, and optimize performance with greater speed and accuracy. At the core of the platform is the Central Insights Factory a proprietary AI engine that transforms complex financial data into trusted, actionable insights. Trusted by auditors, finance leaders, and regulators around the world, MindBridge delivers transparent, explainable AI that strengthens internal controls, enhances compliance, and supports smarter financial decision-making.

About Buzzacott

Buzzacott is an accountancy and advisory firm providing tailored services for businesses, private clients, and not-for-profit organisations. As the largest single-office accountancy firm in the UK, Buzzacott has over 600 professionals working together to deliver audit, tax, financial planning, corporate finance, and business services.

As a member firm of PrimeGlobal, one of the largest international accounting associations in the world, Buzzacott's tailored approach is strengthened by multinational support across 100 countries.

