Nasuni Appoints CRO, CMO, and SVP of Customer Success to Advance Leadership in the Enterprise AI Era

Executive Expansion Underscores Nasuni's Mission to Deliver Customer Success and Provide Critical Data Foundation for Enterprises Embracing AI at Scale

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced the appointments of David Castignola as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Anthony Miller as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and James Lemonias as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. These latest additions to Nasuni's executive team will play a critical role in deepening the company's trusted relationships with customers and partners while spearheading its next phase of global growth.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dave, Anthony, and James to our talented team at Nasuni," said Sam King, CEO of Nasuni. "They join us at a pivotal moment in our journey where hybrid cloud storage and unstructured data management platforms are becoming a critical foundation upon which to build successful long term AI strategies for enterprises. As Nasuni reaches its next stage of growth, we have been deliberate in choosing leaders whose vast experience and expertise align perfectly with the opportunities ahead. Each will play an essential role in helping us lead the market and ensure success for our customers and partners while continuing our strong growth trajectory."

Castignola, Miller, and Lemonias will draw on their considerable experience in their respective fields, including:

David Castignola: Castignola brings more than two decades of experience accelerating growth and delivering customer success. During his 20 years at RSA, he created and led the customer response program during the RSA SecurID breach before serving as the first CRO at Optiv, COO at BlackBerry Cylance, and CRO at Bugcrowd. At Optiv, he was renowned for building successful go-to-market partnerships with leading security vendors. Most recently, as CRO at Delinea, he successfully integrated and scaled the worldwide sales organization following its merger. At Nasuni, Castignola is focused on expanding go-to-market functions, strengthening the channel partner program, and ensuring customers have the support and reach needed to execute their AI strategies with confidence.

Anthony Miller: Miller is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of scaling global B2B SaaS companies through customer-focused, growth-driven strategies. At PowerSchool, he played a key role in the company's expansion and led the team that earned the 2019 CODiE Marketing Team of the Year award. With leadership experience spanning marketing, sales, channel partner strategies and business development, Miller brings a holistic go-to-market perspective to Nasuni. As CMO, he drives global marketing with a customer-first approach, helping enterprises better realize the value of Nasuni's platform as the critical foundation for AI-driven transformation.

James Lemonias: Lemonias is an experienced customer success leader with a strong background in scaling teams and driving long-term customer value. At Bottomline Technologies, he led customer success and support for a high-growth product line that helped the company reach $700M in revenue. Earlier, at Carbonite, he built the company's first customer success and account management functions. At Nasuni, Lemonias leads customer success, services, and support, ensuring organizations maximize the value of their file data foundation and achieve measurable outcomes as they advance their AI initiatives.

As enterprise AI adoption continues to surge, the need for secure, scalable data management has never been more urgent. Nasuni has gained significant momentum this year, adding organizations such as Blue Bird, KUKA, and Fette Compacting to its growing customer community. These enterprises, along with household names like Mattel, TBWA, Perkins + Will, Barnes & Noble, and Hybrid Apparel, rely on Nasuni not just to modernize file storage, but to prepare their unstructured data for AI-driven innovation.

To further meet demand, Nasuni also launched File IQ Premium and Ops IQ, two powerful new capabilities designed to help enterprises turn file data into intelligence. These features give organizations the visibility and control needed to prepare unstructured and machine-generated data for AI applications at scale.

Reinforcing its market leadership, Nasuni recently earned its fifth consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award alongside seven G2 Summer 2025 badges. Additionally, Nasuni was spotlighted by Frost & Sullivan's Hybrid Cloud Storage Frost Radar, affirming its position as a top innovator and growth leader. This recognition underscores Nasuni's dual commitment: delivering world-class customer experiences while providing the data platform enterprises need to advance their AI strategies.

For more information on Nasuni and its transformative unified file data platform, visit: www.nasuni.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency, cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

