zvoove Acquires CleanManager: Accelerating Growth by entering the Nordics and enhancing Cleaning Software Portfolio

MUNICH and ODENSE, Denmark, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market-leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, has acquired CleanManager, a Danish SaaS company specializing in planning and time tracking tools for cleaning service providers. With this strategic move, zvoove expands its presence into the Scandinavian and UK markets and further strengthens its position as the leading digital platform for the cleaning sector in Europe.

"Building on our success in the temporary staffing software vertical, zvoove is now executing a focused strategy to expand its lead as the market leader in the cleaning industry as well. Our acquisition of CleanManager marks a pivotal milestone in expanding zvoove Clean across Europe. This move not only strengthens our product portfolio but also positions us in the Nordic region - a dynamic, innovation-driven market with a robust ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our entrepreneurial DNA," says Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove.

CleanManager is a trusted solution across Denmark, Germany, and the UK, offering powerful yet user-friendly solutions for scheduling, time tracking, quality control, and cost calculation. Known for its flexible architecture and tailored to the specific needs of daily operations in cleaning businesses, CleanManager integrates seamlessly with existing billing and payroll systems, making it a preferred solution for companies looking to customize their digital stack.

"We're delighted to welcome CleanManager to team zvoove Clean," adds Stefan Kramer, CEO of zvoove Clean. "This acquisition is a key milestone in our in ternational expansion strategy. With CleanManager, we're not only entering the Scandinavian and UK markets but also adding a strong, complementary solution to our portfolio. Together with fortytools, our all-in-one platform in Germany, we can now serve an even broader range of customer needs and drive shared innovation across products, including in the area of AI."

"We are excited to join zvoove and be part of a larger group that shares our passion for simplifying cleaning operations," say Jakob Witte Larsen and Frantz Furrer, co-founders of CleanManager. "With the backing of zvoove, we can accelerate our development roadmap, expand into new markets, and bring even more value to cleaning businesses across Europe."

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 8,000 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 21 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 850 people at 23 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About CleanManager

CleanManager is the leading SaaS platform for the cleaning industry in Denmark. It takes the stress out of daily operations by streamlining processes to boost efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness. By digitizing core workflows such as scheduling, time tracking, documentation, and quality control, CleanManager empowers cleaning companies to reduce administrative burdens and focus on delivering consistent, high-quality service.

More than 425 customers and 15,000 users rely on CleanManager to run their day-to-day operations - from small cleaning businesses to large service providers and public-sector organizations - ensuring seamless coordination, better resource planning, and full operational control. With a strong market position in Denmark, CleanManager has expanded into Germany and the United Kingdom, supporting the industry's digital transformation across Europe.

