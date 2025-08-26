EquiLend Onboards EFG Hermes as First Saudi Arabia-Based Client on NGT Trading Platform

Milestone deal marks EquiLend's expansion into the Kingdom with full-suite automation adoption

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend today announced that EFG Hermes is going live on the firm's Next Generation Trading (NGT) platform, becoming EquiLend's first trading client based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the first in the region to adopt full post-trade and trading automation via EquiLend.

EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, is the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering an extensive array of financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. EFG Hermes previously onboarded EquiLend's post-trade services and now expands that relationship to include trading via EquiLend NGT. The implementation enables streamlined, automated execution and lifecycle management, giving EFG Hermes greater access to global liquidity, improved visibility into activity, and more efficient operations across its securities finance business.

"Our partnership with EFG Hermes reflects EquiLend's commitment to delivering market-leading technology that meets the needs of firms across the Kingdom, the United Arabic Emirates, the GCC region, and around the world," said Rich Grossi, CEO of EquiLend. "We are proud to support the growth of Saudi Arabia's securities finance market and look forward to further collaboration with leading institutions across the region."

"This is a significant milestone for EquiLend, the local Saudi Arabian market and the securities finance industry," said Dimitri Arlando, Head of EMEA Sales at EquiLend. "EFG Hermes will not only benefit from automation, which will highlight them as an attractive counterparty to trade with, but connecting to the EquiLend ecosystem will also help EFG Hermes access more demand for Saudi Equities from market participants across the globe."

This milestone underscores EquiLend's commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region. EquiLend is actively engaged with leading institutions across the region, providing solutions that drive efficiency, automation and global connectivity in securities finance.

About EquiLend:

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA - LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals - the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management's expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management's control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

