Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0000066554

Issuer Name

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

RBC Europe Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Aug-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Aug-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.983157

0.000000

4.983157

4045357

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0000066554

4045357

4.983157

Sub Total 8.A

4045357

4.983157%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

RBC Europe Limited

RBC Europe Limited Nominees

4.924252

4.924252%

RBC Europe Limited

Linden Trading Corporation

0.007391

0.007391%

RBD Europe Limited

The Corporation Of Lloyds

0.028970

0.028970%

RBC Europe Limited

R & H Fund Services (Jersey) Ltd.

0.022544

0.022544%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Figures based on total voting rights of 81,180,605 as per 21st August 2025

The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.

This disclosure incorporates positions that were previously held by Brewin Dolphin Ltd, last disclosure 04/09/2019 totalling 9.9247%, which were absorbed into RBC Europe Ltd in November 2024.

12. Date of Completion

22nd August 2025

13. Place Of Completion

Newcastle upon Tyne


© 2025 PR Newswire
