Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Ventures Highlights Strategic Partnerships to Advance 100-Unit Modular Home Development in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (OTCQB:RVRVF)(TSXV:RV)(FSE:RVF0) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight its strategic development partnership with Crafted Developments, a respected leader in modular home communities in British Columbia. In parallel, Westside Modular Home Park ("WMHP") maintains an established agreement with Woodland Crafted Homes to build and supply approximately 100 modular homes for the project.

Pathfinder currently holds a 5% ownership stake in Westside Modular Home Park and has previously announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an additional 35% ownership, which the Company is actively working to close.

Together, these partnerships support Pathfinder's planned 100-unit modular home community, known as Westside Modular Home Park. These agreements reflect Pathfinder's continued momentum and long-term commitment to expanding its presence in the low-cost, energy-efficient housing sector.

"We believe modular housing represents a powerful growth opportunity-it aligns with our mission to offer innovative, low-cost housing solutions and creates enduring value for our shareholders," said Joe Bleackley, CEO of Pathfinder Ventures. "This is just the beginning. We intend to build on this momentum and pursue additional modular housing projects across the province and beyond."

Development Partnership with Crafted Developments & Woodland Crafted Homes

Crafted Developments is a respected developer known for creating premium modular community projects in Kelowna B.C and in other parts of British Columbia. Crafted sources its homes through Woodland Crafted Homes, a top-tier modular home manufacturer offering energy-efficient, premium designs with modern floor plans and some homes meeting BC Energy Step Code Step 5 certification making them net-zero ready and highly efficient. Homes are typically built in approximately 90 days from "start to keys".

Pathfinder's Vision & Outlook

Pathfinder aims to bring the same modern, community-driven approach that has proven successful in Crafted's prior developments to the Westside project. Once fully built out, Westside Modular Home Park could exceed 100 completed modular housing units, delivering affordable, sustainable homes in a community-focused setting. The Company continues to position itself at the forefront of the modular housing sector, leveraging strategic partnerships, operational expertise, and capital-efficient transactions to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

About Crafted Developments

Crafted Developments is a well-established British Columbia-based developer specializing in modern modular home communities. The company is behind successful projects in the Okanagan region, which now hosts over 200 families and 350 once completed. Crafted focuses on creating vibrant, well-planned communities in high-growth areas.

About Woodland Crafted Homes

Woodland Crafted Homes designs and manufactures premium, energy-efficient modular homes built to meet or exceed B.C.'s energy standards. Their homes are featured in communities throughout the province.

Modular homes are built in sections within a controlled factory environment and then assembled on-site. This process allows for faster build times, greater quality control, and improved energy efficiency compared to traditional construction. Woodland offers a range of homes - including select models that are net-zero ready - all modern in design and well-suited to the evolving needs of today's homeowners, making modular housing a smarter, more sustainable path to home ownership.

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (OTCQB:RVRVF)(TSXV:RV)(FSE:RVF0) is committed to becoming the premier provider of manufactured home communities (MHCs) and RV resorts in British Columbia. Built on hospitality excellence, sustainable practices, and innovative housing strategies, Pathfinder aims to create welcoming, well-maintained communities and deliver long-term value to residents and shareholders alike.

For Further Information:

Joe Bleackley, CEO & Director

Phone: (604)?914-2575 | Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Visit: www.PathfinderVentures.ca · www.PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements and estimates that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "believes" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that such statements will ultimately prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including funding and refinancing. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its development strategy and whether this will yield the expected benefits; competitive factors in RV's industry sector; the success or failure of product development programs; currently existing applicable laws and regulations or future applicable laws and regulations that may affect the Company' s business; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; Covid-19 related risks, availability of properties for acquisition and/or development; the economic circumstances surrounding the Company's business, including general economic conditions in Canada, the US and worldwide; changes in exchange rates; changes in the equity market; inflation; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; and those other risks disclosed in the filing statement and other disclosure document prepared and supplied on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Any forward-looking statement is made as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that any such conditions or events will occur in the indicated time frames, as expected or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/pathfinder-ventures-highlights-strategic-partnerships-to-advance-100-unit-modular-home-1065370