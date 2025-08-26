Yeastar and Telxi Expand SIP Trunk Compatibility Across 21 Countries

XIAMEN, China and PAPHOS, Cyprus, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, the world's leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) solutions, and Telxi, a next-generation telecommunications provider, have formed an interoperability partnership. Yeastar P-Series now supports Telxi SIP trunks in 21 countries-including the UK, Australia, and Cyprus-via a pre-configured template. Explore the certification page.

The collaboration between Yeastar and Telxi goes beyond technical compatibility-it signifies a commitment to enabling borderless communications. It empowers businesses worldwide accessing high-quality IP-based services with simplified deployment and greater flexibility, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

"At Yeastar, our mission has always been to empower businesses with reliable and flexible communication solutions. Partnering with Telxi allows us to offer seamless, high-quality SIP trunking that enhances efficiency and user experience across regions." said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar.

"At Telxi, we are committed in providing secure, scalable, business SIP Trunking solutions. This certification with Yeastar is another milestone in delivering seamless interoperability to enterprises and SMB's worldwide. By combining Yeastar's powerful UC ecosystem with Telxi's global SIP trunking, businesses gain instant access to flexible, carrier-grade connectivity that help them scale efficiently and operate without borders." said Marios Italos, CEO of Telxi.

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 650,000 customers worldwide.

Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers easy-first products and services for UC&C to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/

About Telxi

Telxi is a next-generation telecommunications provider offering enterprise-grade VoIP, SIP trunking, and cloud-based communication services. Our scalable, pay-as-you-go platform includes local and international voice termination, DIDs, messaging, fax, and emergency calling-delivered over a secure, fraud-protected infrastructure.

Built for CPaaS platforms, contact centers, and seamlessly compatible with top PBX systems, Telxi ensures easy integration, instant SIP trunk provisioning, unlimited channels, and global coverage. Features include TLS/SRTP encryption, real-time analytics, call recording, and full KYC/AML compliance. With carrier-grade reliability, flexible API integrations, and 24/7 expert support, Telxi empowers businesses to connect, scale, and operate cost-effectively-anywhere in the world.

