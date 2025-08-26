New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Investors Monitoring Latest Fed, Earnings Developments

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 26th

Stocks are lower Tuesday morning after the market took a breather to begin the week. Following a rally last Friday, the major averages pulled back on Monday with investors tracking new developments

The Federal Reserve remains in focus on several fronts as last night, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

This comes at a time when the President has put pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates. Following Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech, investors anticipate a September rate cut.

Opening Bell

Allete (NYSE: ALE) celebrates its 75th anniversary on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMLP) celebrates its 15th anniversary

