Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Investors Monitoring Latest Fed, Earnings Developments

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 26th

  • Stocks are lower Tuesday morning after the market took a breather to begin the week. Following a rally last Friday, the major averages pulled back on Monday with investors tracking new developments
  • The Federal Reserve remains in focus on several fronts as last night, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook.
  • This comes at a time when the President has put pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates. Following Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech, investors anticipate a September rate cut.

Opening Bell
Allete (NYSE: ALE) celebrates its 75th anniversary on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMLP) celebrates its 15th anniversary

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758118/NYSE_Market_Update_August_26.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--investors-monitoring-latest-fed-earnings-developments-302538913.html

