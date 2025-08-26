Ownia Collection Highlights the Rise of Private Sustainable Villas as the Future of Luxury Travel

NEWARK, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / The luxury travel landscape is transforming, driven by a growing desire among travelers for experiences that blend exclusivity with sustainability and authentic connections to nature. A recent Booking.com report reveals that more than 75% of global travelers want to make their journeys more sustainable1--and this shift is fueling the rapid rise of private, eco-conscious villas.

Ownia Collection , a curated portfolio of the world's leading sustainable luxury hotels and private residences, is at the forefront of this movement. With destinations spanning Panama, Costa Rica, the Maldives, Fiji, and Bali, Ownia Collection's member properties are setting new benchmarks for how private villas can deliver world-class luxury while safeguarding communities, ecosystems, and cultural heritage.

The Rise of Private Sustainable Villas

The global pandemic accelerated interest in private accommodations, with villas offering seclusion, wellness-focused escapes, and safe multi-generational travel. What's remarkable is how this trend has intersected with sustainability: guests no longer view eco-friendly practices as an "add-on," but as an essential part of their luxury experience.

Private sustainable villas are uniquely positioned to reduce environmental impact. Smaller in scale than sprawling resorts, they often integrate local design, renewable energy, water conservation systems, and farm-to-table dining. Beyond reducing carbon footprints, they also contribute to local communities by creating jobs, sourcing locally, and protecting natural habitats.

"Today's traveler doesn't want to choose between indulgence and impact," says María Olazábal, CEO of Ownia. "The villas in our Collection prove that sustainability and luxury are not opposites--they are partners in creating unforgettable experiences that also protect our planet."

Ownia Collection Villas Leading the Way

Isla Palenque, Panama - A Tropical Haven of Conservation

A 400-acre private island in the Gulf of Chiriquí, Isla Palenque offers guests an untouched paradise of tropical forests, pristine beaches, and abundant wildlife. Its villas, designed with reclaimed wood and natural ventilation, blend seamlessly with the island's ecosystem. The property generates clean energy through solar power, uses rainwater harvesting, and follows zero-plastic policies. Guests can also participate in conservation experiences, from guided hikes to learning about local biodiversity protection programs.

Impact: Isla Palenque protects hundreds of acres of primary forest, ensuring that guests' stays directly contribute to preserving one of Central America's most fragile ecosystems.

Pasha Luxury Residence, Costa Rica - Sustainable Seclusion in Santa Teresa

Located on over nine acres of beachfront in Santa Teresa, Pasha Costa Rica Beachfront Estate is redefining luxury with a conscience. The estate includes multiple villas with private pools, accommodating up to 23 guests. Sustainability is woven into every detail: solar panels offset energy use, organic and locally sourced cuisine is offered to guests, and eco-conscious water systems safeguard local resources.

Impact: By working with local farmers and fishermen, Pasha reduces food miles while supporting the coastal community. The estate also participates in beach clean-ups and marine conservation efforts, vital for protecting Costa Rica's Pacific coastline.

Amilla Maldives - Villas in Harmony with the Ocean

The luxury residences at Amilla in the Maldives showcase how ultra-private escapes can also be eco-friendly. These spacious beachfront and overwater villas incorporate solar power, energy-efficient cooling systems, and wastewater treatment facilities. Amilla also leads coral restoration projects, ensuring that its guests not only enjoy crystal-clear waters but also contribute to protecting marine biodiversity.

Impact: Amilla has eliminated single-use plastics and partners with local islanders to source produce, boosting Maldivian farming while reducing imports. Its marine conservation projects have replanted thousands of corals, directly combating reef degradation.

VOMO Island, Fiji - Family Villas with a Purpose

VOMO Island's luxury residences in Fiji balance barefoot luxury with bold sustainability initiatives. From waste-to-resource programs to renewable energy projects, the island is nearly self-sufficient. Villas feature energy-efficient design, natural ventilation, and water conservation technology.

Impact: VOMO leads a long-term program to protect Fiji's delicate reefs and mangroves. Guests staying at its residences support turtle conservation and the island's "Pack for a Purpose" program, which provides school supplies and resources for local communities.

Soori Bali - Architecture That Respects the Land

In the tranquil Tabanan region, Soori Bali's private villas epitomize harmony with nature. Built with locally sourced stone and wood, the villas use traditional Balinese architecture to minimize environmental impact. The property operates on strong sustainability principles: organic gardens supply the restaurant, solar panels reduce reliance on the grid, and waste management systems recycle and compost materials.

Impact: Soori Bali partners with local artisans and farmers, preserving cultural heritage while supporting livelihoods. Its strong emphasis on sustainable architecture has set a global example for eco-conscious design in tropical regions.

The Positive Impact of Sustainable Villas

Private sustainable villas offer more than luxury--they are vehicles for measurable positive change:

Biodiversity Protection: By preserving forests, coral reefs, and coastlines, these villas safeguard fragile ecosystems.

Carbon Reduction: Renewable energy and energy-efficient designs significantly cut carbon emissions compared to conventional luxury properties.

Community Empowerment: By hiring locally, supporting artisans, and sourcing produce nearby, sustainable villas directly strengthen local economies.

Cultural Preservation: Many villas integrate local architecture, design, and traditions, ensuring guests engage with authentic culture rather than a generic luxury experience.

Sustainable Dining: Farm-to-table cuisine featuring seasonal, organic ingredients, along with vegan and vegetarian options, reduces environmental impact and supports local farmers.

Waste Reduction: Zero-plastic and zero-waste policies help eliminate harmful materials, promoting a circular economy and cleaner environments.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), over half of tourism demand is driven by the desire to connect with nature, making the sector heavily dependent on biodiversity. While the industry contributes 6.5% of global emissions2, sustainable initiatives--like those led by private villas--are proving that luxury travel can protect ecosystems and drive the transition to a net zero future. Shaping the Future of Sustainable Luxury

The rise of private sustainable villas is not a passing trend--it is a blueprint for the future. As climate change, overtourism, and environmental pressures reshape the industry, properties like Isla Palenque, Pasha, Amilla, VOMO, and Soori Bali prove that luxury and responsibility can coexist beautifully.

"Travel has the power to protect, not just consume," says María Olazábal. "Our collection of sustainable villas represents what's possible when creativity, luxury, and responsibility come together. Guests don't just experience comfort and beauty--they actively contribute to protecting the world's most extraordinary places."

About Ownia Collection

Ownia Collection International, Inc. is a curated selection of the world's most luxurious and sustainable hotels and resorts, spanning remote island escapes to cultural hideaways. Each property is carefully vetted for excellence in comfort, design, and impact, meeting rigorous sustainability and quality standards. Ownia Collection simplifies the journey to conscious travel by connecting discerning travelers with exceptional places that reflect their values--without compromising on style, comfort, or unforgettable experiences.

For more information or reservations, visit owniacollection.com .

