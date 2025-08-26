Jamichael Mitchell: Atlanta Tint Lab Opens in Marietta, Offering Premium Auto Protection Services

MARIETTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Atlanta Tint Lab is proud to announce its official opening in Marietta, Georgia, bringing top-quality auto protection services to drivers across the northwest Atlanta metro area. Specializing in auto window tinting, ceramic coating, and paint protection film (PPF), Atlanta Tint Lab is dedicated to helping vehicle owners enhance their cars' appearance, comfort, and long-term value.

With a commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, Atlanta Tint Lab provides a variety of services designed to protect vehicles from the inside out. Its auto tinting services reduce glare, block harmful UV rays, and improve privacy, while offering a sleek, stylish look. For paint preservation, the shop offers ceramic coating, a protective layer that creates a glossy finish while shielding vehicles against dirt, road salt, and weather elements. In addition, paint protection film (PPF) services are available to guard against scratches, chips, and other paint damage caused by everyday driving.

"Atlanta Tint Lab was built on the idea that every vehicle should look its best and stay protected for years to come," said a company spokesperson. "We're excited to bring a higher standard of auto care to Marietta and provide drivers with solutions that not only enhance style but also extend the life of their vehicles."

Located conveniently in Marietta, Atlanta Tint Lab proudly serves nearby cities including Kennesaw, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Acworth, Dunwoody, and Woodstock. Customers can schedule an appointment online and receive an instant quote, making it easy to protect their investment with professional-grade services.

SOURCE: Jamichael Mitchell

