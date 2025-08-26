PayQuicker Expands Real-Time Global Payout Options with Launch of Same-Day ACH

Businesses and payees will benefit from faster, more flexible payout options with increased transparency and reliability

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / PayQuicker , the leading global payouts orchestration platform, today announced an expansion of its real-time payout capabilities, now offering Same-Day ACH transfers for payees based in the United States. PayQuicker's same-day ACH feature will be available for select users across its key verticals, including gig economy, affiliate marketing, direct selling, clinical trials and other industries that require timely, secure payments.

Same-day ACH is advantageous to a range of industries, and is especially significant for the clinical trials space, where fast and reliable participant compensation directly impacts engagement and retention. Historically, clinical trial participants have faced delays of two to four business days for bank transfers, according to Linear Clinical Research . With Same-Day ACH, PayQuicker enables organizations to deliver participant payments that settle within the same day, assisting trials to run more efficiently and improving participant satisfaction.

"Timely compensation plays a critical role in driving payee engagement and ultimately business success," said Kevin Zeman , VP of Partners and Relationships at PayQuicker. "With same-day ACH, we're equipping our partners with a powerful advantage, enabling them to deliver faster, more reliable payments that drive loyalty, and meet the unique financial needs of payees across the globe."

This new capability is the latest innovation that PayQuicker has made available to modernize payments. The company recently announced the expansion of its instant payout and local currency solution for clinical trials across Great Britain (U.K.) and the European Union (EU), offering real-time digital payment solutions for clinical trial organizers.

The launch of Same-Day ACH strengthens PayQuicker's real-time payout ecosystem, which already includes instant payments to cards and digital wallets. By adding this fast, secure, and cost-effective option, PayQuicker gives businesses and their payees even more flexibility in how money moves-smarter, faster, and exactly when it's needed.

PayQuicker is the leading global payouts orchestration platform, offering businesses of all sizes smarter, faster, and easier payment solutions. Since its inception in 2008, PayQuicker has pioneered global payouts orchestration, enabling real-time payouts in over 210 countries and territories, and more than 80 currencies through secured bank accounts, prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Our award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including affiliate networks, the creator economy, direct selling, the on-demand economy, platforms and marketplaces, and workforce payments. PayQuicker's cloud-based, regulatory-compliant software stack allows customers to white-label our products, delivering fast and flexible spending options. Our mission is to enhance global business growth with superior payment and purchasing power, activated with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com .

